Willful Murder Of Quality Education In Nigeria: The CEDAR Court Int’l School Experience

Nigeria like every other country around the globe places a high premium on education. Apart from the proliferation of primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the country to demonstrate the depth of interest in the education of its citizens by the Nigerian government, the education sector has also enjoyed the highest allocation of the annual budgets of not only the federal government but also all the state governments of Nigeria yet in, year out.

In all of this, the Niger Delta region, and Rivers State in particular have lived up to expectation in this regard and have produced some of the best brains in the country, needless to mention names.

The reason is very simple. Education is said to be a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army; it makes people easy to lead, but difficult to drive, easy to govern, but impossible to enslave.

Harping on education as a progressive discovery of our ignorance, the former American President, Benjamin Franklin once said, “if a man empties his purse into his head, no man can take it away from him,” meaning that an investment in knowledge always pays the most interest.

It is against this backdrop that the government at all levels believe and rightly too, that to enjoy the full benefits education offers the society, all hands must be on deck, explaining the policy on private/public participation in this all important education sector.

Even in this era of rapid falling standard of education especially in the third world countries, no thanks to corruption, compromise, lust for materialism and ‘get rich quick syndrome’, private schools and private universities have effectively cushioned the effects of the precarious situation by filling the yawing gap.

Unfortunately, there appear to be certain persons and groups who are working tirelessly to see that the effort of the government and some spirited individuals to promote and enhance the quality of education in the country do not yield the expected results.

Consequently, most of these patriotic Nigerians with the requisite knowledge, skills and experience to transform and align the education of our children to international standards and practices are coerced into withholding their resources or at best, invest in other areas of the state economy other than education.

Though this bad blood occasioned by unhealthy competition, sheer envy and unnecessary rivalry cannot be said to be limited to any particular part of the country, in Rivers State, the problem calls for special attention of the government, security agencies and the general public before it blossoms into a recurring disaster.

Mrs. Obibi making a contribution at a conference

A good case in hand of this ugly scenario is the constant and unwarranted attacks on CEDAR Court International School, Port Harcourt by both known and unknown groups masterminded by only God knows who.

CEDAR Court International School which could better be described as a child of circumstance given its vision to fill a yawning gap by bringing international education to the less developed towns in Nigeria is managed by a patriotic Nigerian amazon in the person of Mrs Wealth Jane Obibi, an educationist of many years experience with passion for early years educational development.

Mrs. Obibi in furtherance of her belief in proper nurturing of children at their foundational stages, as key to an excellent and fruitful academic career also runs CEDAR Court Educational Foundation for advocacy and educating Gender Diversity women and citizens about rights, values and cultures with centres in Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa States.

This is a rare path in Nigeria that only those who are gifted and courageous can tread, the like of Mrs. Wealth Jane Obibi, a seasoned and tested activist, educator and defender of rights of people with rich international exposure.

Ironically, rather than appreciate,, encourage and protect her, the good works of Wealth Jane Obibi have become an albatross of sort.

Just recently, after a hectic outing against gender-based violence in concert with other women advocates, Mrs. Obibi’s Port Harcourt residence was invaded by unknown persons and her husband whisked away, perhaps, as a bait for his wife.

He was not released until two days later. Before the unholy invasion of the Obibi’s residence, she had received several threat text messages from those whose identifies are yet to be uncovered.

It could be recalled that about a year ago, the property of the Obibi family being prepared for a centre of CEDAR Court International School driven by the passion to bring international education closer to the locals at Rumuomoi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State were partly burnt to ensure the proprietress did not continue with the school.

This is besides other surreptitious and mischievous attempts to discourage the parents and guardians of students and pupils of CEDAR Court International School from sending their children and wards to the school that has earned high reputation for excellence and discipline among its products over years.

Other allegations aimed at tarnishing the image of this well respected Nigerian amazon who, if it were in more civilized climes ought to have entered the Guinness Book of Records include abuse of minors and brainwashing just to run her down.

The big question that agitates the mind in light of all this, is who are these cowards and faceless individuals who lack the boldness to make their identities known, or recourse to relevant authorities and agencies with whatever grievances they have against the person of Mrs Wealth Jane Obibi, CEDAR Court International School or the Obibi family as a whole rather than using thugs and professional mischief makers and sometimes, security operatives who are only playing out an already written script to harass her and her family?

Just last week Friday, another batch of supposed security operatives stormed the premises of CEDAR Court International School on an unexplained mission but did not meet their expectations.

It is however imperative to advise such agents of darkness and enemies of progress to be weary of their actions for it does not matter how long they may have been enjoying their evil pranks, the long arms of the law will soon catch up with them.

Without holding brief for any party, it is only reasonable to advise that the proper and legitimate means should be employed to address any suspicions and, or misgivings against the proprietress of CEDAR Court International School if any, instead of resorting to self help that smacks of envy, avarice, wickedness all of which are antithetic to healthy business competition.

Be it as it may, let it be known to all detractors and friends alike, govt agents and security operatives, community youths, students or parents that it is not only unpatriotic but most evil and unholy to pay ingratitude for good. So it is not to appreciate this humble, hardworking and highly innovative woman activist, Mrs. Wealth Jane Obibi and her family who have contributed in no small measure to help public and private educational institutions and by extension, our dear children to actualize their visions of delivering and receiving quality education that is world class. The government and the general public should take note that peace and protection is priceless any day.