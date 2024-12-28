Tragedy As Trailer Crushes Man To Death, Another Crashes From Rooftop

A yet to be identified man last week Friday was said to have fallen from the roof of a storey building at Bishop Okoye street, Mile 3 Diobu Port Harcourt where he and his colleagues were roofing a newly constructed building.

A trader in the street who gave her name as Richael told our reporter that the carpenter fell on sharp iron objects which pierced his stomach and face and was confirmed dead when he was taken to a hospital.

The trader stated that personnel from the Nkpolu Police Division, Mile 3 arrived the minutes after the incident for preliminary investigation and also invited other persons working with the deceased for questioning.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko was yet to respond to enquiry by our reporter on the incident.

Similarly, a middle aged man was crushed to death at Mile 1 flyover in Port Harcourt when a truck conveying cements lost control and rammed over the man. Our correspondent who visited the scene reports that Police officers from Mile 1 Division and Abali park were seen controlling traffic and to prevent hoodlums from causing havoc.