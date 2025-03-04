Barako Community Celebrates Cultural Heritage

Barako Ancient Community which has seen remarkable peace, progress and prosperity since the reign of HRH (Mene) Kadilo Kabari observed this very important Ogoni celebration with His Royal Highness proclaiming his blessings on his subjects as well as reaffirming the position declared by the Barako People at the Gokana edition of the ongoing Dialogue for resumption of oil and gas activities in Ogoniland, which he described as a metaphor for a new planting season in Ogoniland

At the celebrations Wednesday 26th February, 2025, Mene Kabari and his people reiterated their demand for implementation of the Ogoni bill of rights.

The Natural and Paramount Ruler strongly believes, with all the blood that has been spilled on Ogoni soil or of Ogoni people, there are spiritual cries for justice and this should be addressed by Name clearing of the Ogoni-4,holistic reconciliation of bereaved families before exoneration of the Ogoni-9 , then conduct of proper funeral rites and compensation for all lives lost in the dark days (including that of Keesiop Gboro Aakol,a Barako son)

He demanded resumed development (exploration/production) in Yormene well 13 of the Bomu oil fields located at Boowaa in Barako ancient Community and offered the Communities land to host a massive gas dependent power infrastructure /turbine as Barako has an abundance of gas reserves .These in addition to revamping the community health Centre and offer of scholarships previously done by SPDC to Barako students as a host community will meet their yearnings amongst others.

The significant short and abrupt down pour of rain that usually signifies spiritual acceptance of all proclamations made happened this year like all other years this traditional and highly spiritual rite was performed in Barako Ancient Community lately.. It is important to note that Barako Ancient Community hosts the revered GBOORO described in Gokana folklore as the stream of the Rising Sun. It is also the only custodian of BINA the drums that confirms warriors and Kings.