Wike, Fubara Truce: I Owe No One Apology – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared an end to the political crisis in Rivers State, insisting he owes no one an explanation over his reconciliation with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking during a media chat monitored in Abuja on Thursday, Wike dismissed growing criticisms surrounding the peace deal with Fubara, maintaining that the matter had been laid to rest.

“The crisis is over. Those who were feeding off it are unhappy,” the former Rivers State governor said bluntly. “I don’t owe anybody any explanation.”

Wike alleged that some individuals had turned the political unrest in Rivers into a personal economic venture, likening their actions to treating the crisis as a “personal oil well.” He accused them of profiting from the prolonged instability and now feeling threatened by the return of peace. While the details of the reconciliation remain under public scrutiny, Wike’s comments signal his firm stance on moving forward, regardless of opposition or controversy surrounding the truce.