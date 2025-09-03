FG Should Discourage Politicizing Of HYPREP – Concerned Ogoni

Worried by what it suspects to be political hijack of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project ( HYPREP) by some elites in Ogoniland and Rivers State, some indigenes of the area have alerted the Federal Government and the international community on the need to protect the integrity of the clean up exercise and the Ogoni Trust Fund from being siphoned.

Speaking under the aegis of Concerned Ogoni Stakeholders at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the group said the clean up exercise and Trust Fund greatly affects the future of the Ogoni people and as such should not become a subject of political capture.

Reading a statement on behalf of the group, Dr Terry Bagia who is the President, Ogoni Brain Trust Foundation, expressed concern over what they termed as imposition of unwanted politically nominated persons into the Governing Council and Board of Trustees of HYPREP.

He said: “We categorically reject every attempt to impose unwanted politically sponsored nominees into the HYPREP Governing Board and Board of Trustees. The Ogoni cleanup exercise must not be hijacked by political elites. It must not be turned into a tool of political patronage”.

“The Ogoni Trust Fund was established to secure funding for the clean up of our land, water and livelihoods. It is not for the enrichment of selfish individuals. The observed attempted political capture will betray the memory of Ken Saro-Wiwa and over 4,000 Ogoni martyrs, ” he added.

The group accused some Ogoni elites of working to cause chaos in HYPREP and discredit the progress of the clean up exercise, saying such moves won’t succeed.

“We alert Nigerians that some elites are sponsoring faceless groups to destabilise HYPREP, discredit the progress and target patriotic officers and those delivering expected mandates so as to create instability in the project. Such moves will fail because Ogoni people stand united behind the success and sustainability of the project and all Federal Government initiatives in Ogoniland, “he said.

The group demanded the protection of HYPREP and the Ogoni Trust Fund from political capture, guarantee transparent and accountable management involving genuine youths and community structures, immediate adoption of a deliberate government-backed roadmap for Ogoni youth development and ensure inclusiveness of Ogoni intellectuals, diaspora experts and community voices in the operation of the Federal University of Environmental Technology (FUET).

It also demanded shielding of the Ogoni clean up programme from manipulation by elites whose interests does not align with the vision of justice, national healing and reconciliation, and an end to all political marginalization of Ogoni people in Rivers State.

The group also asked that all vested interest of the Rivers State political oligarchy towards Ogoni commonwealth should be cautioned and terminated.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for his support to the Ogoni people and especially the establishment of the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoniland, the Ogoni stakeholders, reiterated their support for the peace and unity of Nigeria and for the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also speaking, Global President of Ogoni Youths Development Initiative, Comrade Imeabe Saviour Oscar, accused the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike of attempting to capture HYPREP, calling on President Tinubu to caution him or risks the peoples’ vote in the 2027 elections.

“I want to say that we are so much aggrieved and we are not going to allow politicians to hijack the struggle of the Ogoni people. HYPREP should be seen and known to be Ogoni struggle and will never be allowed for any single individual who feels that he has captured Rivers State to capture the Ogoni people and their struggle. We say no to Nyesom Wike’s intention to capture the people’s project.

“We also want to urge Mr President to caution Nyesom Wike that Ogonis won’t open their arms for him if he continues on that path, and that Mr President would loose the support of the Ogoni people come 2027 as HYPREP was not given to us because of politics, it was gotten through the people’s struggle and for that reason it must remain the people’s struggle. We have a say in who becomes member of the board, we will not allow any politician to hijack what belongs to the people, ” he stated.

Comrade Walter Olaka, President of Eleme Youths Council on his part said Ogonis have suffered so much despite being in the midst of plenty.

He insisted that HYPREP which he described as the future of the Ogoni people cannot be allowed to be politicised because so much blood has gone into its struggle.

“We are in plenty but we are suffering and HYPREP is the only roadmap to our future as Ogoni people and we join our voices to say no to politicising of HYPREP. Our people have suffered so much and alot of blood has gone into this struggle. “Nyesom Wike should leave Ogoni alone and the let the Ogoni people come as a united body to manage their affairs, ” he added.