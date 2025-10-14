Bera Community Honours Sen. Magnus Abe

Distinguished Senator Magnus Abe, Chairman, National Agency for the Great Green Wall, over the weekend , received a special honour and title in his hometown, Bera, Gokana LGA.

Bestowing the honour on Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, the Paramount Ruler of Bera Community, HRH Mene Magnus Bariyenwin Adumene Deekor, gave the former lawmaker one of the most prestigious titles in the history of the community “Mene Dara Bon boo, ( one who lifts his community)

This honour demonstrates Senator Magnus Abe’s commitment and consistent support to the growth and wellbeing of the community for decades.

Expressing his gratitude, Senator Abe said “I always say to people that no matter how big you become, if you’re not big at home, then you’re small.

So I think today the community has said that they appreciate the things we have done to support the community, and we also appreciate the support that this community has given us.

He further highlighted that For whatever he is today, the community played a major role “For me in particular, without this community, I would be nothing in politics.

So I’m very, very grateful to the community, and I feel really honored to be recognized by my own community.

Earlier, Senator Abe donated the sum of ten million naira, (#10,000,000), to the Community Education Trust Fund, reflecting his continued support for quality education for Bera Children.

Relative title and honour was given to Chief Victor Giadom, the Deputy National Chairman, APC South South, and other notable sons of Bera Community including Amb. Gbara Awanen PhD, mni, Mr. Sunday B. Dorne Biranen. Others are Prof. Gospel Gbarayor Kpee, Prof Baridisi Hope Isaac, Prof. Clever A. Gbanador, and Prof. Friday Kpee.