Lesi Maol Backs Local Media with ₦20 Million Support for Capital and Ogoni TV at Ogoni Summit

By Jerry Needam

In a decisive move to strengthen grassroots communication and community development, Mr. Lesi Maol has provided ₦20 million in financial support to Capital and Ogoni TV, reaffirming his commitment to empowering institutions that shape information, education, and economic progress in Ogoni land.

The support was announced and presented during the First Ogoni Entrepreneurship and Career Development Summit, held in Bane from 26th–27th December 2025, further reinforcing Maol’s broader vision of sustainable development driven by local capacity and strategic investment.

According to Maol, strong and independent local media platforms are critical to social and economic transformation, as they amplify community voices, promote entrepreneurship, and disseminate information that can inspire positive change.

The ₦20 million support is expected to enhance the operational capacity of Capital and Ogoni TV, enabling the media outfit to improve content production, expand coverage, and deepen its role in promoting entrepreneurship, education, culture, and development initiatives across Ogoni land.

Observers at the summit described the gesture as a timely investment in information infrastructure, noting that development efforts cannot thrive without effective communication channels that connect people, ideas, and opportunities.

The intervention aligns with Maol’s earlier pledge to invest directly in people and institutions capable of driving long-term impact, rather than relying solely on political processes.

Participants at the summit applauded the support as evidence of practical commitment, not just rhetoric.

Community leaders and media practitioners present at the event praised the gesture, describing it as a morale booster for local media professionals and a clear signal that indigenous platforms have a vital role to play in shaping the future of Ogoni.

With the combined commitments of ₦200 million for entrepreneurs and ₦20 million for local media, stakeholders say the summit has set a new benchmark for private-sector-led development in Ogoni land.

Many believe that by empowering both enterprise creators and information platforms, Maol’s interventions will accelerate economic growth, inspire youth participation, and strengthen community cohesion for years to come.