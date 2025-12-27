Wike Faults Rivers Assembly Over ₦600bn Disclosure

By Jerry Needam

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has faulted the Rivers State House of Assembly for publicly disclosing that the Rivers State Government has over ₦600 billion in its coffers, allegedly left behind by the Sole Administrator during the period of emergency rule in the state.

Wike described the disclosure as a grave mistake, warning that it has exposed Rivers State to political opportunists.

He said the statement has attracted what he termed “jobbers”, who are now hovering around the state with the intention of siphoning its resources.

According to the former Rivers State Governor, many Nigerian politicians are more interested in accessing Rivers State’s funds than contributing meaningfully to its development.

Wike noted that the financial information disclosed was not accurate and should not have been made public, as it has now positioned the state as a target for individuals driven by personal gain rather than public service.

He further alleged that many political “419” operators are based in Abuja, constantly monitoring states perceived to be financially buoyant.

“They are after Rivers money,” Wike said, warning that such political opportunists thrive on misinformation, influence, and access to power to defraud governments.

The FCT Minister made the remarks on Saturday, December 27, 2025, during a visit to the Rivers State House of Assembly, where he cautioned lawmakers to exercise greater discretion in handling sensitive state matters, particularly those relating to finances.

He stressed that governance requires not only transparency but also wisdom and responsibility, warning that careless disclosures could expose the state to unnecessary pressure and exploitation.

Wike urged political leaders in Rivers State to remain vigilant and united in safeguarding the state’s resources from external manipulation and internal sabotage.