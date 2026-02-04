Grant Offor Bids Farewell To Wife, Describes Loss As Unbearable

Port Harcourt City and Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State were agog as prominent Nigerians and people from all walks of life gathered to pay their final respects to the late Mrs. Nimi Obata Grant Offor (née Lawson), who passed on after a protracted illness at the age of 47.

The deceased was remembered as a virtuous woman, devoted mother, bridge-builder and philanthropist whose life touched many.

The funeral obsequies commenced on January 15 with a service of songs at her husband’s residence in Port Harcourt.

Delivering the exhortation, the officiating minister, Ven. Dr. Goddy Eleeh, reflected on humanity’s search for rest, noting that true rest of the soul comes only through God. The service featured a blend of traditional and contemporary displays, with gospel music minister Mercy Chinwo adding colour to the event.

The funeral proper held on Saturday, January 17, at St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa, amid mixed emotions, pomp and pageantry. Two helicopters were deployed for logistics, one conveying the remains of the deceased to the church venue, while the other transported family members from Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area to Omagwa.

Speaking shortly after the interment, the husband of the deceased, High Chief Engr. Grant Offor, described her death as “very sad,” noting that she was his closest companion, best friend and confidant. He said his late wife was kind, prayerful and supportive, revealing that she consistently encouraged him during difficult moments.

Chief Offor explained that the large turnout at the burial was a reflection of the many lives his wife impacted. He recounted her long battle with illness, stating that he spared no effort or resources to ensure she received the best medical care. He fondly disclosed that he called her “Obi-yoyo,” meaning “beautiful woman,” and prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul.

Also speaking, Mr. Jackson Offor, younger brother to the chief mourner, described the deceased as irreplaceable, peaceful and unifying. He said she was gentle in correcting others and rarely displayed anger, urging his brother to take comfort in the belief that she is resting with the Lord.

Business mogul Obi Cubana and former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, also paid tributes, offering prayers and words of consolation to the family.

The funeral activities culminated in a thanksgiving service at St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa, where Ven. Dr. Eleeh described her death as painful but inevitable.

Dignitaries at the event included clergy, traditional rulers, politicians and business leaders. The late Mrs. Nimi Obata Grant Offor is survived by her husband and three children and will be remembered for her compassion, empowerment initiatives and commitment to family and society.