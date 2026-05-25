Chief Lesi Maol To Host ₦11m Ogoni Science Quiz Finale

The President of KAGOTE and Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Ltd, Chief Lesi Maol, is set to host the grand finale of the 2026 edition of the ₦11 million Ogoni Secondary Schools Science Quiz Competition on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The much-anticipated academic contest reached its climax after a highly competitive group stage held across the four Ogoni local government areas of Khana, Tai, Eleme, and Gokana, with eight outstanding secondary schools emerging as finalists.

Organisers disclosed that more than 60 schools initially registered for the annual science-based competition, while 37 schools eventually participated in the preliminary and group stage contests.

The competition, sponsored by Chief Lesi Maol since 2024, has continued to grow into one of the biggest educational initiatives in Ogoniland, aimed at promoting science education, intellectual development, and healthy academic competition among secondary school students.

The finalists for the 2026 edition emerged from the various participating local government areas after intense performances during the qualifying rounds.

From Tai Local Government Area, Community Secondary School (CSS) Kira and Government Secondary School (GSS) Kpite secured qualification spots for the finals.

In Gokana Local Government Area, Community Secondary School Bua Yeghe and Community Secondary School Bera advanced to the final stage of the competition.

Representing Khana Local Government Area are Birabi Memorial Grammar School (BMGS) and Community Secondary School Kenpoly.

From Eleme Local Government Area, Community Secondary School Akpajo and Sunshine Secondary School, Onne, also qualified for the grand finale.

The grand finale is expected to attract education stakeholders, traditional rulers, political leaders, teachers, parents, students, and members of the public from across Ogoniland and beyond.

Dr. Michael Brown, an educationist and lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, commended Chief Lesi Maol for sustaining the initiative, describing the science quiz competition as a strategic investment in education and youth empowerment in Ogoni communities.

“Programmes like this give our young people the platform to think critically, compete healthily, and see themselves as future leaders in science and technology,” Dr. Brown said.

He added that consistent support for education-focused initiatives helps bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical problem-solving. “When students see that their knowledge is valued beyond the classroom, it builds confidence and drives innovation in the community,” he noted.

The competition has also been praised for encouraging students to develop stronger interests in science-related subjects while creating opportunities for academic excellence and inter-school collaboration.

With ₦11 million at stake, expectations are high as the eight finalist schools prepare to battle for supremacy in what promises to be a thrilling and intellectually engaging finale in Bori.