Fubara Dumps APC For NDC, Says Rivers Will Come Out Great In 2027

A community development expert and political stakeholder, Blessing Fubara Snr., has announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), declaring that the people of Rivers State would reclaim the state in 2027.

Fubara made the declaration in Abuja after being received by the national leader of the NDC, Seriake Dickson, alongside other party stakeholders.

Speaking during the meeting, he described the NDC as “a moving train,” saying his decision to join the party was driven by the need to protect the interests of the people of Rivers State amid ongoing political tensions in the state.

“The soul of Rivers State is at stake,” he said, adding that residents were preparing to “take back their state” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He expressed confidence that “Rivers will be OK” after the polls.

Fubara holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Development and Adult Education and currently serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of D’Consiglories LLC.

Over the years, he has worked in both public and private sector roles, including as Technical Assistant to the Rivers State Government on Employment Generation and Empowerment, Resource Consultant to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Youth Development, and Consultant to the Rivers State Government on Urban Renewal and Infrastructure Development. Through his engagements, Fubara has remained active in community transformation initiatives, youth empowerment programmes, urban renewal advocacy, and socio-economic development efforts across Rivers State and the wider Niger Delta region.