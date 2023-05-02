    Politics
    4 days ago

    2027: “Fubara, 3 Other PDP Governors Will Back Tinubu’s Bid For Second

    …“Therefore, I call on the good people of Rivers State to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, while looking forward to a…
    Metro
    4 days ago

    O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Takes Healing Behind Bars To Ahoada Correctional Center

    In a heartwarming demonstration of compassion and commitment to public health, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has delivered a two-day free medical mission to inmates and staff of the Nigerian Correctional Center in Ahoada, Rivers State, bringing…
    News
    4 days ago

    Nigeria’s Leadership Conundrum: Can ANAN’s Model Provide Solution?

    The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) is a professional body that regulates the practice of accountancy in Nigeria. Established in 1979 and Chartered by Act 76 of 1993, ANAN has grown into a premier professional…
    News
    4 days ago

    Opobo Town: Once Festive, Now Silent Amid Rivers Political Crisis

    Opobo Town, the vibrant hometown of suspended Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is known for its lively celebrations during Easter, Christmas, and New Year. But this year’s Easter, which ended on Monday, April 21, 2025, brought…
    News
    4 days ago

    Opobo Women Unite In Peaceful Protest, Begs Tinubu to Reinstate Governor Fubara 

    Hundreds of women of Opobo Kingdom took to the streets on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in a peaceful protest demanding the return of their suspended governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, whom they voted for, rejecting the appointment of…
    News
    4 days ago

    Ibas Sends Easter Message To Rivers People

    As we approach the joyous celebration of Easter, I extend my warmest greetings to all Christians across our beloved state. This sacred season reminds us of the triumph of hope, love, and redemption—the very essence of Christ’s…
    News
    4 days ago

    Ibas Joins Rivers In Easter Celebration

    Rivers State Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, marked Easter Sunday with a powerful worship service at the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Government House, Port Harcourt — celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and its…
    Metro
    4 days ago

    Elder Ayo-Tamuno Advises Billie Kingdom To Unite For BSN

    The Chairman of the Rivers Bayelsa Area of the State has appealed to Churches in Billie Community in Degema Local Government Area to work as a team to revive the Billie Auxillary. Elder Ayo-Tamuno made the appeal…

    Latest News

    Metro

    Recent Researches

    Back to top button