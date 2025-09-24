O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Celebrates 24yrs Of Service With Thanksgiving

…As Volunteers Celebrate Zero Deaths In Medical Missions

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation marked its 24th anniversary on Sunday, September 21, 2025, with a vibrant thanksgiving service held at the Chapel of God International Worship Center along Forces Avenue in GRA, Port Harcourt.

The event drew thousands of attendees who filled the venue with jubilant celebrations, dancing, and heartfelt gratitude.

Chairman of the Foundation, Pastor Dr. Mrs. Sienye Lulu-Briggs, led the festivities, inviting guests to join her on the dance floor as they celebrated to a medley of popular songs.

The joyous atmosphere resonated with chants of “Hallelujah O, Hallelujah O, Let the spirit of rejoicing fill the air…”

In her sermon, Pastor Lulu-Briggs reflected on the remarkable journey of the Foundation, which began as a small gathering in her living room and has since grown into a significant organization with thousands of staff and volunteers.

“To the glory of God, see where we are today,” she declared, highlighting the Foundation’s commitment to, among others, providing free meals for vulnerable populations, including inmates, children, widows, and the elderly.

Drawing from 2 Corinthians 13, Pastor Lulu-Briggs emphasized the importance of unity and service, reminding attendees of their collective mission to uplift those in need.

The celebration continued with a luncheon at the Lasien Pavilion, where volunteers comprising members of the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), FIDA, women’s groups, and traditional rulers engaged in a lively Q&A session focused on the Foundation’s activities.

Prizes were awarded to participants who answered questions correctly, fostering a spirit of camaraderie among the attendees.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Tekena Sukubo, a key figure in the Foundation, expressed gratitude for the turnout, emphasizing the event as an opportunity for networking and collaboration.

He announced the commencement of the Foundation’s 44th free medical mission in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area, from September 22 to September 26, urging community members to take advantage of the healthcare services offered.

Head of the Medical Volunteers, Dr. Danagogo Lawson Stevenson, in a goodwill message, conveyed his pride in being a part of the Foundation for nearly 15 years.

He outlined the organization’s focus on caring for indigent and elderly patients, providing medical treatment, shelter, and ongoing support through prevention centers and home caregivers.

With utmost joy, Dr. Danagogo noted, “No deaths have been recorded during our medical missions due to the involvement of skilled specialists,” underscoring the Foundation’s commitment to quality healthcare.

He also highlighted impactful programs, including surgical initiatives for women with fibroids and annual Christmas parties that provide essential items and companionship to children and the elderly.

Rivers State Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Tamunokuro, also delivered a goodwill message, commending Pastor Lulu-Briggs for her dedication to sustaining medical outreach programs over the years.

He praised the Foundation for addressing healthcare inequalities and expressed the NMA’s readiness to support future initiatives.

In her vote of thanks, Assistant Coordinator of the foundation, Princess Ahonu expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to the event’s success.

She acknowledged occasional distractions but called for unity and patience, invoking a prayer for guidance and fruitful outcomes for the upcoming medical mission. The anniversary celebration not only reflected the Foundation’s significant achievements over the past 24 years but also reinforced its commitment to serving vulnerable populations across Rivers State.