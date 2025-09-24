New KenPoly Governing Council Chairman, Prof. Sigalo Leads Members On Tour Of Educational Facilities

…Laments Poor State of Infrastructure

The Chairman of the newly inaugurated 11th Governing Council of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic (KenPoly), Bori, Rivers State, Professor Friday B. Sigalo led other members of the Governing Council on a tour of facilities of the Polytechnic on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Accompanying the Governing Council were the Rector, Engr. Dr. Ledum S. Gwarah, DSSRS as well as other members of the Institution’s Management team.

The facilities visited at this first phase of the tour were KenPoly Workshops, Laboratories, Skills Acquisition Centre, Library, Hostels and Medical Centre.

The Chairman of Governing Council sadly decried the inadequate power supply and poor state of infrastructure, equipment & facilities in the Institution and passionately appealed to government at all levels, non-governmental agencies as well as well-meaning persons to intervene in order to restore and sustain the laudable gesture, dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of Polytechnic.

Professor Sigalo emphasised the position of technology, technical and vocational education in sustainable development and pointed out that, with prospects on ground as regards the programmes & activities undertaken in KenPoly as well as the proposed ones which Accreditation is anticipated, there is no doubt that the Institution would add yielding value to the educational system in our society thereby fostering the desired development, if the existing challenges are jointly tackled.

The Governing Council Chairman re-stated his deliberate intention and that of his team of technocrats to ensure that KenPoly enjoys desirable face-lift and delivers on its core-mandates, accordingly.

In his views, the Rector, Engr. Dr. Ledum S. Gwarah extolled the personali/ty appointment of Professor Friday B. Sigalo as Chairman of KenPoly Governing Council as well as other seasoned technocrats in his team and expressed confidence in their ability to succeed. The Rector pledged his total support and that of his Management team as usual, to ensure that KenPoly resumes its rightful place in the comity of Polytechnics in Nigeria.