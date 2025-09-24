Rivers Assembly Must Settle Differences, Says OCJ Okocha

…Adds,’ 4 Members Loyal To Gov Fubara Should Be Forgiven’

As the Rivers State House of Assembly reconvene for legislative duties following six months of emergency rule in the state, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, OCJ Okocha, has called for genuine reconciliation in the Assembly.

Highlighting deep-rooted political divisions that have plagued the legislature, Okocha urged the lawmakers to resolve their disputes and prioritize their constitutional responsibilities for the benefit of the state.

Okocha who gave the advice in an interview on Friday, recounted the turbulent history within the House of Assembly, where factionalism had taken hold.

He explained how the legislature had at one point split into two rival camps: one led by Speaker Martin Amaehule with 23 loyal members, and another headed by Edison Ehie with a smaller faction.

This internal strife culminated in Ehie’s resignation and the elevation of Victor Okojumbo as speaker, who worked alongside the governor during the crisis period.

Despite these developments, Okocha noted that the lawmakers remain colleagues committed to representing their constituencies.

The legal expert emphasized that the lawmakers must now set aside past grievances, including the suspension of four members aligned with the governor, and foster a spirit of forgiveness and unity.

“They should let bygones be bygones,” he said, underscoring the need to lift all suspensions and welcome back all elected representatives in a bid to restore harmony.

Okocha further advised that the House of Assembly recognize the governor’s critical role as both the chief executive officer and chief security officer of the state.

He called on the legislature to work collaboratively with the governor to ensure smooth governance and stability in Rivers State.

“The interests of the state as a general political entity is paramount and above individual interests,” Okocha said, urging the lawmakers to focus on lawmaking and effective governance.

In his advice to the governor, Okocha congratulated him on resuming office and encouraged him to move forward without bitterness or animosity over the emergency rule period and the actions of the sole administrator, Admiral Okot Ete Ibas.

He reiterated that the people of Rivers State expect good governance and unity from their leaders, especially in light of the Supreme Court’s rulings that settled disputes about the authentic House of Assembly and local government elections.

Situating his counsel within the current political realities, Okocha urged both the governor and lawmakers to act pragmatically and embrace the new political landscape, highlighting that cooperation between the executive and legislature is essential for the state’s progress.

As Rivers State stands at this crucial turning point, OCJ Okocha’s call for political maturity and reconciliation provides a timely reminder that peace and collaborative governance are indispensable for the development and stability of the state. The hope now rests on the shoulders of its leaders to put aside divisions and unite for the common good.