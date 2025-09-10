Life Is Empty Without Forgiveness, Prelate Abbey Tells Christians

…As Endurance Duke, Elevated To Archdeacon

The Prelate of Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey has called for forgiveness as the foundation of a fulfilled spiritual life.

Delivering a sermon at St. Mathias Cathedral, Kingoli-Kalio Polo, Okrika, Rivers State during his maiden Prelacy visit to Rivers Province 1 on Sunday, September 7, 2025, the Prelate emphasized that life’s true joy and peace are impossible without the spirit of forgiveness.

The Most Rev’d Abbey pleaded with the faithful to avoid hardening their hearts, a condition that blocks God’s presence and stifles spiritual growth.

“If you do not forgive, your heart becomes blocked, leaving no space for God to dwell within,” he said, stressing the emotional and spiritual costs of unresolved bitterness.

Drawing from biblical texts including Psalm 95 and Hebrews chapter 3, the Prelate reminded the congregation that hardened hearts prevent entry into God’s rest and blessings.

Forgiveness, he explained, is not just an act toward others but a critical step in opening oneself to God’s transformative power.

“People of Rivers Province 1 and Christians at large,” he noted, adding that “God is calling all of us to embrace forgiveness. Holding onto grudges only hurts your heart and denies you the fullness of life God intends.”

The Most Rev’d Abbey who is also the President of Synod, Christ Army Church Nigeria urged believers to respond to offenses with grace and mercy, reflecting Christ’s love in their relationships.

Reflecting on his own role and those of fellow ministers, the Prelate humbly stated that ecclesiastical titles alone do not secure heavenly rewards.

“Our positions do not guarantee heaven; what matters is a heart softened by forgiveness and repentance,” he said, inviting self-examination among all present.

The sermon resonated as a poignant reminder of life’s impermanence and the spiritual emptiness that comes from harboring resentment.

“You entered this world with nothing, and you will leave it the same way. Why carry sadness and unforgiveness?” The Most Rev’d Abbey asked.

His message was a timely exhortation to Rivers Province 1 to choose love and forgiveness as pathways to spiritual renewal and peace.

The maiden prelacy visit by The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey also featured the collation of Ven. Endurance Duke as Archdeacon.

During Collation of the new Venerable, Ven. Endurance I. Duke, the Prelate charged him to be a faithful servant of God and leader of the people.

“Embody the values of compassion, humility and integrity”, the Prelate admonished him.

The Prelate also charged him to preach the word, teach the faithful and serve the community.

“Be a source of inspiration, guidance and support to all”, he said.

In his response, the new Venerable, Ven. Duke said, “Thank you Mr. Prelate for the confidence and the charge to serve faithfully. I humbly accept this new responsibility and pledge to uphold the values of our church. I look forward to working with the Synod faithfully, the clergy, laity, and the community, to spread the gospel and serve God’s people”, Venerable Duke assured.

The oath were administered on the new Archdeacon by Barr Iyalla G. Igoni, one of the legal Advisers of Christ Army Church Nigeria.

Earlier in an address of welcome by Province 1 to Prelate Abbey on Saturday, September 6, 2025, the Archbishop, Rivers Province I, His Grace, Most Rev’d Tamunokuro G.T. Henry expressed profound gratitude to God for elevating The Most Rev’d Abbey to the exalted seat and for the grace sustaining him and his family.

Praising the Prelate’s dynamic leadership, the Province celebrated the reforms, development policies, and innovative projects initiated under his two-year tenure, including the establishment of an institution set to rebrand and restore the Church’s prominence among other mainline churches.

The Province in the address read by the Provincial Secretary, Rev’d Canon (Engr) Godwill A. Samuel, reaffirmed its loyalty to the Prelate and the Synod while highlighting ongoing initiatives such as the review of Church financial systems, unity efforts among dioceses, and plans for the first Provincial Assembly in 2026 to enhance diocesan cooperation and ministerial manpower distribution.

The address also appealed for the Prelate’s urgent intervention regarding financial hardships faced by some ministers, aggravated by poor management of stipends amid economic challenges.

Concluding with prayers for a successful visit and blessings for all, the Province expressed unwavering support for the vision of the Christ Army Church Nigeria under Rev’d Abbey’s leadership.

Dignitaries present at the event include His Lordship, The Rt. Rev’d Dr. O.J.S. Anyanasikike JP, ACACN, Bishop, Rivers South Diosese; His Lordship, The Rt. Rev’d Nkobiriari V. Martins, ACACN, Bishop of Bonny Diosese; Venerable Bright Akum Iroanya, Administrator, Ikwerre Diocese; Venerable Eric B. Aminadoki, Administrator, Okrika Diocese; Venerable I.G.A. Owubokiri, JP, President, CACN Professionals, Ven. Dr. Lee Jen Akwabala, among others.

The Synod Media Communicator/Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev’d Canon & Cate Mrs. Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN chaired the occasion.

Others in attendance were Bishop of Bori Diocese, Rt. Rev Macjob F. Mkparo, JP, ACACN; Sir Joy Inimgba Koko, JP, ACACN, President, Council of Knights; Sir I.G. Igani, the Chaplain to the Prelate, Rev’d Canon Diri Mac Inoma; the PA to the Prelate, Bro. Idaerefagha Onu Pepple, among others.