Dumo Lulu-Briggs Bags Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize In Ghana

Distinguished Rivers State corporate/business mogul and prominent leader and statesman, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Africa Achievement Award from the Millennium Excellence Foundation, in recognition of his leadership, service, and contributions to African unity and development.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs was presented with the Lifetime Africa Achievement Award in Traditional Leadership and Business Excellence, in a grand and very colorful ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary celebration of the Foundation, which held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana, on May 10, 2025.

Other notable Nigerians recognized at the event included President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria (who was represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu), Dr. Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank, who received the Global Intra-Africa Trade Excellence Award; Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, honored for Governance and Public Service and Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, recognized for Excellence in Business.

The Millennium Excellence Foundation which has the revered Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as its Patron, was established in 1998, with the aim of celebrating and promoting excellence in leadership, governance, and development across Africa, as well as honoring Africa’s best and brightest individuals who have significantly contributed to the continent’s development.

Opuda (Alabo) Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Iniikeiroari VI of Kalabari Paramount Head of Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema, Rivers State, joins the pantheon of distinguished and esteemed leaders who are Past laureates of the Lifetime Africa Achievement Award, such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Professor Wole Soyinka, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Dr. Mo Ibrahim, amongst other notable Africans.

An elated and profoundly humble Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, captured and celebrated the essence of this amazing lifetime achivement award on his verified social media handles, thus:

On the 10th of May, 2025, I stood humbled and deeply honoured in the historic city of Kumasi, Ghana, to receive the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize — a recognition that I consider one of the greatest honours of my life.

To be counted among Africa’s most distinguished sons and daughters is not only a personal achievement but a testament to the grace of God, the support of my people, and the resilience of the communities I serve.

This award is a celebration of the journey we have walked together — as business builders, cultural custodians, and committed servants of humanity.

I am especially proud that this recognition comes not only for business success, but for my roles in traditional leadership, community development, and philanthropy, which remain the beating heart of my mission.

I dedicate this honour to my business partners, Kalabari people, the Oruwari Briggs House, and to every African who rises each day with the courage to lead, serve, and uplift others.

May we continue to work together in building a continent that shines as a beacon of excellence, unity, and purpose.

My sincere thanks to the Africa Achievement Awards Committee for this recognition, and to all those who believe in the vision of a greater Africa.

Ceaselessly yours,

Opuda, Alabo Dumo Lulu-Briggs