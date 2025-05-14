Oil Spillage Hits B-Dere Community In Gokana, Damages Environment

A devastating oil spillage occurred on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in B-Dere community, Gokana, after a pipeline operated by Shell Burst, releasing crude oil into the environment.

The incident was caused by equipment failure, according to a community leaders who spoke with our correspondent who visited the community to acertain the level of spillage.

The community leader, who guided our reporter close to the facility where the spillage occurred, described the incident as unfortunate and expressed concern over potential environmental and health hazards.

The leader emphasized the need for immediate action to mitigate the effects of the spillage.

Chief Kadilo Sooh, the Chief of B- Derek community in Gokana local government area of Rivers State confirmed the oil spillage to our reporter, but was in a meeting at the time of filing this report and was yet to provide further details. We will update the story once we receive more information from him.

According to some eyewitness who didn’t want their names mentioned, reveals that Shell personnel and security agencies visited the site on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, 2025, to assess the damage. The community has advised against allowing anyone access to the site to preserve evidence and ensure a thorough investigation.

The community remains vigilant, awaiting further action from Shell and relevant authorities to mitigate the effects of the spillage and prevent future occurrences. The residents are concerned about the potential impact on their farmlands, water sources, and overall livelihood.

One of the members of the internal security team arranged to cordon off the area, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident and ruled out sabotage as the cause.

He stated that journalists and the public are barred from accessing the site to ensure safety and preserve evidence. According to him, the oil spill originated from a Shell-operated pipeline in a farmland due to equipment failure, and the incident has been communicated to the relevant authorities. He narrated how the oil spill started in the farmland, highlighting the need for prompt remediation efforts.

The incident has raised concerns about the integrity of the pipelines in the area and the potential for future spills. The people of the community are demanding answers from Shell and the relevant authorities on the measures being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

The affected community is now demanding compensation from Shell and the government at all levels for the continuous pollution of their farms, which has adversely affected their livelihood.

They are seeking fair and prompt compensation for the loss of crops, damage to their lands, and the impact on their health and well-being.

The community leaders are calling for immediate action to address the issue, citing the need for justice and remediation for the environmental damage caused by the oil spillage.

Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, Executive Director of The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), speaking with our correspondence advises that areas where multinational companies are not operating in the Niger Delta, particularly Ogoniland, should prioritize the decommissioning of their facilities to mitigate the constant oil spills that have plagued the region.

According to Dr. Fyneface, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) recommends replacing pipelines constructed in the 1940s and 1950s, as they are obsolete, weak, and prone to bursting. Given their age of over 60 years, these pipelines can no longer withstand the pressure from crude oil, leading to frequent spills.

Dr. Fyneface emphasizes that decommissioning and replacing these pipelines would be a crucial step towards preventing future oil spills and protecting the environment in Ogoniland.

“The pipelines constructed in the 1940s and 1950s are no longer fit for purpose; they are weak, obsolete, and prone to bursting. It’s like playing with fire to continue using these pipelines, which are over 60 years old. The UNEP has clearly recommended that these pipelines be replaced, and we strongly advocate for their decommissioning and replacement. It’s time for these companies to take responsibility for their actions and prioritize the safety of the environment and the communities,” Dr. Fyneface stated.