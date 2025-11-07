We’re Proud of HYPREP’s Progress – Says BoT Chair, Deeyah, Pledges Full Support For Ongoing Projects

Impressed with the advancement of work at all project sites, the Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has assured necessary support to enable the speedy completion of all development programmes and activities.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ogoni Trust Fund, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah gave the assurance at the end of the Board’s tour of HYPREP’s facilities in Ogoni communities.

The Board’s Chairman said members of the BoT are enthralled with the progress of work at various sites, and are also proud of the number of projects completed in communities in the four local government areas of Ogoniland.

“We’re satisfied with the quality and number of projects completed and some ongoing. We are very proud of what HYPREP is doing, and we will support the Project’s activities and programmes, and ensure their completion,” he said.

He emphasised that HYPREP has done well in all its thematic areas, especially the construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, mangrove restoration, potable water for over 40 communities, various livelihood initiatives, and health facilities.

The BoT Chairman explained that members of the Board decided to go on the maiden site visit to familiarise themselves with the operations and stage of activities on the ground, assuring the Project Coordination Office of productive cooperation, while appealing to HYPREP to continue to strive to promote peace and transparency on the Project.

For his part, the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, who led the BoT members on the HYPREP’s facility tour, said the Project Coordination office is delighted to have a Board of competent members who are also poised to do their best for the good of the people. He assured the Board of Trustees Members of the PCO’s preparedness to work with them.

Prof. Zabbey, who was accompanied by the Director of Technical Services, Prof. Damian-Paul Aguiyi, again used the opportunity to enumerate the several projects and successful actions taken by HYPREP so far, saying that under his watch, the PCO and other project drivers will not rest on their oars in the quest to surpass the United Nations Environment Programme recommended mandate.

He disclosed that HYPREP has over 120 project sites in Ogoni, with some completed and others to be completed on schedule. He added that the CEER is 92% completed and that the 8% left is for furnishing the Centre, which will be done before the end of the year.

The PC said the BoT should objectively engage the Project and do the best that is obligatory of them for the Project to succeed.

The places visited included the Ogoni Power Project site, the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration in Wiiyaakara, Khana LGA, a completed water station in Bomu, ongoing water facilities in K.Dere and B. Dere communities in Gokana LGA, the Ogoni Specialist Hospital project site, Kpite in Tai LGA, and Land/Groundwater remediation sites in Ogale and Agbonchia communities in Eleme LGA.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had recently inaugurated a new Board of Trustees and Governing Council for HYPREP.

Members of the reconstituted BOT of the Ogoni Trust Fund are Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Nwiika Deeyah as Chairman, Fred Mbombo Igwe, Dr Fred Barivule Kpakol, Mrs Dorcas Amos and Chief Jide Damazio. Others are: Permanent members, including the Minister of Finance, the Minister of State for Environment, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Ltd, and the United Nations Environment Programme.