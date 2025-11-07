Clean Up Of Ogoniland: Khana LGA Chairman, Dr Bariere  Hails President Tinubu, Minister Of Environment

Dr. Bariere Thomas, chairman of Khana Local Government Area, has praised the federal government for turning the clean-up of Ogoniland into a reality, commending the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Environment, as he spoke at the commissioning of the Bane and Gwara water projects by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

In his speech, Dr. Thomas expressed gratitude to the President for fulfilling his promises, saying, “I thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for walking his talk. Today, we are witnessing a government that is committed to the welfare of its people. The clean-up of Ogoniland is no longer a distant dream, it is a reality.”

He also commended the Minister of Environment for his visionary leadership, noting that the minister’s supervision has ensured that HYPREP’s projects are impactful and sustainable. “We have seen the results of his supervision on the ground. The projects we are commissioning today are a testament to his commitment to the environment and to the people of Ogoniland,” he said.

Dr. Thomas emphasized that the local government is determined to protect the new infrastructure. “By the infrastructure provided by HYPREP, we are challenged to do more with our own resources.

We will redouble our efforts and increase our security watch over these projects. We will expand our budget to ensure that every facility provided for our people is fully protected,” he said.

He also issued a strong warning to anyone who might consider vandalizing government property. “I want to appeal to all communities to caution their youths against vandalism, destruction, and sabotage of these government properties.

We have a coordinated security system in place. Anyone caught attempting to sabotage these projects will face the full weight of the law, irrespective of their position or connections,” Dr. Thomas warned.

In addition, he called on residents to maintain peace and harmony in Khana. “We must continue to preserve the peaceful and harmonious atmosphere in our communities.

This is essential to attract investors and visitors who will come to invest and live among us. Khana is known for its hospitality, and we must protect that reputation,” he said.

Dr. Thomas concluded by urging everyone to see the projects as a collective achievement. “These projects belong to the people. Let us all take responsibility to protect and maintain them.

The success of Ogoniland’s clean-up is not just the work of government, it is the work of all of us who call this land home,” he said.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Bane and Gwara water projects, the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Lawal, described the projects as a major milestone in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s drive to bring environmental justice, clean water, and renewed hope to the people of Ogoniland.

“These facilities are not just infrastructure; they symbolize our government’s dedication to environmental recovery, public health, and the dignity of our people,” Lawal said.

He emphasized that access to safe and clean water is a fundamental right and assured that the Ogoni cleanup would continue to receive sustained funding and attention from the federal government.

The minister further revealed that President Tinubu has set up a special committee to explore new funding mechanisms for HYPREP, highlighting the need for stronger collaboration and resources for the next phase of the Ogoni cleanup.

Lawal praised HYPREP’s management for their technical leadership and commended contractors and community leaders for their cooperation.

He also paid tribute to the late environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, saying his vision for a just and clean environment continues to guide Nigeria’s environmental policies today.

Prof. Neenibarini Zabbey, Project Coordinator of HYPREP, noted that the commissioning brings to 45 the number of Ogoni communities with access to safe drinking water under the UNEP-recommended cleanup initiative.

He highlighted HYPREP’s achievements, including significant progress in mangrove restoration, shoreline remediation, land remediation, and health infrastructure projects. Prof. Zabbey also announced that over 7,000 women and youths have benefited from various training programs, and urged communities to take ownership of the projects, protect the facilities, and resolve disputes through dialogue to ensure long-term benefits for all.