Deeper Christian Life Ministry Denies Pastor Kumuyi Comments on Christian Genocide

By Jerry Needam

…Lambasts “Ibomfocus” For Spreading Fake News

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) has issued a strong condemnation of a viral report claiming that its General Superintendent, Pastor William Kumuyi, made comments denying a Christian genocide in Nigeria and accusing the United States of trying to “steal Nigeria’s natural resources.”

In an official statement released on X, the ministry described the story, published by a platform called “Ibomfocus,” as “malicious and entirely false”.

The statement emphasized that Pastor Kumuyi did not hold any press conference in Lagos nor make the alleged remarks.

“Pastor Kumuyi has been away from Nigeria for a considerable length of time, holding programmes in the Oceania region and the Far East,” the ministry said.

The ministry further clarified that Pastor Kumuyi’s work is strictly focused on preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, and he does not engage in political commentary, contrary to the claims of the fabricated report.

“The story is a total fabrication and the figment of the imagination of its authors,” the statement said.

DCLM also issued a stern warning to those seeking to associate Pastor Kumuyi with political issues or spread false statements in his name.

The ministry stressed that future attempts to fabricate stories could attract legal action.

This comes amid heightened sensitivity in Nigeria over discussions of religious persecution and national security, making it imperative for media consumers to verify reports before dissemination.

The ministry’s swift response underscores the challenges religious organizations face in controlling misinformation in the digital age, particularly regarding issues that intersect with politics and security narratives. “We urge all to desist from such ventures,” the ministry concluded, reinforcing its position that Pastor Kumuyi remains focused solely on spiritual matters.