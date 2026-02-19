Quiet Kingdom Builder: Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs And A Life Devoted To God’s Work

By Jerry Needam

In an age where philanthropy often seeks the spotlight, Dr. Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs stands apart as a quiet yet formidable force in advancing the work of God.

Without fanfare or self-promotion, she has consistently invested her resources, influence, and time in building churches, strengthening ministries, and expanding the frontiers of the Gospel.

Her commitment to faith is not symbolic—it is practical, sacrificial, and enduring.

Scripture reminds us, “Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds before men, to be seen by them…” (Matthew 6:1).

In many ways, Dr. Mrs. Lulu-Briggs embodies this Scripture.

Her kingdom investments are not made for applause but for eternal impact.

Across Rivers State and beyond, she has supported the construction and renovation of church buildings, ensuring that worshippers gather in dignity and spiritual comfort.

Assemblies that once met under temporary shelters now stand on solid foundations because she chose to act.

Sanctuaries have risen—brick by brick—testimonies of her obedience to the divine mandate to build.

But her impact goes far beyond physical structures.

She has sponsored gospel crusades that have drawn multitudes, underwriting logistics, publicity, welfare, and spiritual resources to ensure their success.

Through these crusades, souls have been won, lives transformed, and communities revived.

As Romans 10:15 declares, “How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the gospel of peace.”

Through her support, she has helped carry those beautiful feet to the fields ripe for harvest.

Her charitable interventions through the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation further demonstrate a holistic understanding of ministry—health outreaches, empowerment programs, educational support, and welfare assistance.

In doing so, she lives out James 2:17: “Faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.”

Most recently, she has graciously assured her support for the roofing of a cathedral building project in Kono, Khana Local Government Area—a pet project initiated over five years ago by the Publisher of National Network Newspaper, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam.

The block work of the cathedral has been completed, and her willingness to assist with the roofing phase has been received as divine provision.

When this message was announced by Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam during a combined church service on Wednesday, it sparked overwhelming joy, heartfelt thanksgiving to God, and resounding applause from the congregation.

Indeed, Proverbs 11:25 affirms: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

In a time when society yearns for authentic faith in action, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs represents a rare blend of devotion and benevolence.

She builds without broadcasting.

She gives without glamour.

She serves without seeking applause.

“He that wins souls is wise” (Proverbs 11:30). Through her consistent and quiet kingdom investments, she continues to store treasures not merely on earth—but in heaven.

Her life is a reminder that the most powerful work of God is often done silently—yet its impact echoes through generations.