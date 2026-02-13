Gov Fubara Moves To Enforce Peace Deal: Dissolves Cabinet, To Re-Present 2024 Budget, Submit 2026 Appropriation, List Of New Commissioner Nominees

By Jerry Needam

…Makes New Appointments

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has commenced decisive implementation of the peace agreement reached with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in a bold move aimed at restoring permanent political stability in Rivers State.

In a dramatic development on Thursday, the Governor dissolved the Rivers State Executive Council, effectively relieving all commissioners of their appointments.

The action marks a major step in the execution of the reconciliation framework designed to end months of political tension in the state.

Highly placed sources within Government House confirmed that the dissolution is part of a structured process to reset governance in line with the truce brokered at the highest level of national leadership.

As part of the corrective measures, Governor Fubara is expected this week to formally present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The move follows controversy surrounding the earlier passage of the 2024 budget under the leadership of Hon. Edison Ehie, an action that was widely disputed amid the political crisis that polarized the Assembly.

By re-presenting the 2024 budget before the properly constituted House, the Governor is seeking to regularize the fiscal framework of the state and reinforce constitutional order.

In further continuation of the peace roadmap, Governor Fubara is also scheduled to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill next week, alongside a fresh list of commissioner designates for screening and confirmation by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The submission of new nominees will pave the way for the reconstitution of the State Executive Council, completing the cycle of executive restructuring initiated with Thursday’s dissolution.

Political observers describe the Governor’s actions as bold, strategic, and indicative of his commitment to honoring the agreement reached with President Tinubu and FCT Minister Wike.

The peace accord, brokered after prolonged political friction in the state, emphasized reconciliation, institutional alignment, and the restoration of functional governance structures.

With the dissolution of the cabinet, the re-presentation of the 2024 budget, and the forthcoming submission of the 2026 budget and commissioner nominees, Governor Fubara appears determined to demonstrate compliance and chart a new course for stability.

The unfolding developments signal a critical turning point in Rivers politics.

For months, governance in the oil-rich state was overshadowed by legislative disputes and executive-legislative tensions.

Now, with concrete steps underway, stakeholders say the focus must shift to rebuilding trust, strengthening institutions, and delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

Whether this latest move will permanently cement peace remains to be seen.

However, what is clear is that the Governor has set the machinery of reconciliation in motion.

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has approved the elevation of five senior officials to the rank of Permanent Secretaries within the Rivers State Civil Service.

According to a government statement, the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries include:

Dr. Wachukwu, Vincent Worgu, Eke, Cordelia Uwuma, Ogboma, Ifeanyi Anthony, Dr. Jim-Jaja, Mina Gogo, Uzor, Henry.

The governor is expected to perform the official swearing-in ceremony for the new appointees on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. This exercise is seen by many as a strategy to strengthen the backbone of the state’s bureaucracy while a new cabinet is being considered.