Wakirike Nation Reaffirms Loyalty, Commitment To Wike’s Leadership

…As Thousands Shut Down Ogu Town In Grand Civic Reception

The Wakirike Ethnic Nationality has openly reaffirmed its loyalty, trust and total commitment to the leadership of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, during a grand civic reception held in his honour at Ogu Town on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The colourful event, attended by traditional rulers, political leaders, elders, youths and women from across Wakirike land, was marked by strong expressions of gratitude, unity and renewed political alignment with the former Governor of Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, Wike thanked the Amanyanabo of Ancient Okochiri Kingdom, His Majesty King Michael Ateke-Tom, and the entire Wakirike people for the honour accorded to him.

He described the reception as deeply touching and said it reflected genuine appreciation, not political compulsion.

Wike said the Wakirike people had proven to be trustworthy allies over the years, noting that while many claimed to support him at the early stage of his political journey, only a few remained loyal when it truly mattered.

“I told people long ago that the Wakirike nation is a people you can trust, and today, you have once again proven me right,” he said.

The FCT Minister recalled key moments in his political journey, including difficult decisions that required courage and trust. He cited the example of Alabo Boma Iyaye, whom he asked to resign from a secure position and work with him at a time when the future was uncertain. According to him, that trust later justified itself.

Wike explained that when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave him the opportunity to recommend someone for a key federal appointment, he did so based on trust and competence. He said leadership must be rooted in sincerity and appreciation for those who stand by you.

He stressed that power has no meaning if it does not improve lives, bring hope, or create happiness for the people. He also warned that constant crisis and lack of unity among leaders hinder development, adding that cooperation remains the foundation for peace and progress.

According to him, communities that work together attract development, while those divided by internal conflicts lose opportunities.

In their separate remarks, leaders and representatives of the Wakirike nation poured encomiums on Wike, describing him as a dependable leader whose relationship with the people has been practical, not symbolic.

Chief Senator Dr. George Thompson Sekibo said Wakirike culture places high value on gratitude and loyalty, adding that the civic reception was a collective decision to honour a leader who had consistently stood with the people.

He highlighted several projects executed during Wike’s tenure as governor, including major roads, flyovers and internal road networks that opened up Wakirike communities and boosted economic activities.

He also praised Wike for upgrading traditional stools and strengthening traditional institutions across Wakirike land.

Sekibo further noted that Wike’s goodwill had continued even at the national level, citing federal appointments and ongoing NDDC road projects that cut across several local government areas.

Chairman of the occasion , Amaopusenibo Wilcox Idaminabo in his speech, described Wike as a symbol of purposeful leadership and said Wakirike people were not ungrateful.

He announced that the Wakirike nation had entered into a renewed social contract with Wike, built on trust, loyalty and shared vision.

Wherever you lead, we shall follow,” he declared, adding that the people were ready to demonstrate their appreciation politically in the future.

Executive Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Hon. Akuro Tobins, speaking on behalf of both Okrika and Ogu/Bolo councils, described Wike as a son of the soil whose impact spans Rivers State, the Niger Delta and Nigeria.

He said Wike’s leadership had given Wakirike people a sense of belonging and renewed hope, praying for strength and wisdom for him as he continues to serve the nation.

Representing Wakirike lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart thanked Wike for believing in them even before they became candidates.

She reaffirmed their loyalty and reminded the minister of his promise to ensure the completion of the Okrika–Ogu-Bolo Bridge, expressing satisfaction that work on the project had already commenced.

Traditional leaders also spoke glowingly of Wike’s legacy. Chiefs from Ogu, Abuloma and other communities praised his visible development efforts, support for local leaders and lasting influence on governance and unity within traditional councils.

In his remarks, Executive Director, Finance and Administration in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Alabo Boma Iyaye thanked Wike for his political support and for facilitating his appointment through the President.

He said the opportunity shaped his public service career and expressed deep gratitude, even speaking in the Wakirike language to show sincerity.

The event ended with prayers for Wike, the Wakirike nation, Rivers State and Nigeria, as the people collectively pledged continued loyalty, support and commitment to his leadership.

The civic reception, many observers noted, was not just a celebration, but a strong political and cultural statement that Wakirike land remains firmly aligned with Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.