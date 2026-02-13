Judgement Day Is Real – Cleric

By Joe Kalu

….As Late Mrs Ikoro Journeys To Eternity

Christians have been advised to be cautious of the Judgement Day of the Almighty God and amend their ways as everyone will account for their activities on earth.

The General Overseer of the “Inexpressible God’s Salvation Ministries Int’l Inc”, Rumuodomaya in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State, Mummy Abigail Precious gave the advice while delivering the sermon at the funeral ceremony of late Deconness (Mrs) Favour Nwokezi John Ikoro, wife of Dr John Ikoro, a Lecturer in the Mass Communication Department, Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

The G.O. emphasized that it is appointed unto man once to die, then judgement of God. Quoting profusely from the Holy Book, Amb. Mummy Precious, stressed that every creature (both old and young) must face the judgement panel after the mortal death, adding that none shall escape this exercise as an angel is meticulously taking records on everyone’s activities here on earth.

According to her, “this is important especially for those who delight in doing evil, causing untimely deaths to others, inflicting hardship or surppressing the less-previlleged in the society, God’s judgement is inevitable “. she declared.

The G.O. while condoling with the bereaved family over their loss, was quick to add that if paraventure anybody has a hand in the sudden death of the 50 year old deaconess, the fellow will never go unpunished as according to her, “the Lord is not slack concerning His promises (2nd Peter 3: 9).

One of the daughters, Miss Success Ikoro who read the biography of their mother said late Mummy Favour would be remembered as a kind-hearted and affectionate woman who gave her all for the family. “She was a hardworking and supportive woman who cherished reaching out to the less-previlleged.

Success said their late mother was a devouted and practicing Christian by all ramifications who loved the things of God and prayed for the repose of her soul.

In an interview, the bereaved husband John Ikoro while lamenting the loss of his dear wife, quoted one of the late American president, Abraham Lincoln’s saying, “in the end of life on earth, it is not the years in one’s life that counts but the life in the years”. He cried that it is difficult to say goodbye to the love of his youth.

In the testimonies/tributes of the church, the family and the community, they were unanimous in their opinion that late deaconess Favour Ikoro (Nee Joel Nwaede Ile) will be missed in the whole of Akabuka town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers State as she impacted her environment.

Among the mourners were the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic academic community-both staff and students as well as Dr. Ikoro’s colleagues in the media industry.