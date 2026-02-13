Kwankwassiya, NNPP Reject US Sanctions On Kwankwaso, Allege Blackmail

The Kwankwassiya movement and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have rejected a proposed United States visa ban and asset freeze on their leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, describing the move as unfair, politically motivated and based on “selective judgement” against an opposition figure in Nigeria.

Their reactions followed the introduction of the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026 in the US Congress, which recommends sanctions against Kwankwaso, Miyetti Allah groups and alleged Fulani militias over claims of religious persecution in Nigeria.

Spokesman of the Kwankwassiya movement, Mansur Kurugu, said the group received the development with shock and was already studying the implications.

“We received the information just like any other Nigerians with shock. At the moment, we are studying what that means and at a later time we shall issue a proper statement,” Kurugu said.

Also reacting, the NNPP described the sanctions proposal as “contrived” and an attempt to smear the reputation of its national leader.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, said it was curious that Kwankwaso was being singled out for alleged religious freedom violations he “knows nothing about”.

“We see this development as a contrived action against an innocent man who clearly has no relationship with religious fundamentalism in Nigeria.

His record is there in the public domain, either in public office or in private life, and it is advisable for people to investigate properly before reaching such conclusions,” Johnson said.

The NNPP questioned the basis of the allegation, particularly claims linking Kwankwaso to blasphemy laws in Kano State.

According to the party, other governors who introduced Sharia law in northern Nigeria were not accused, raising concerns about fairness and selectivity.

“Is Rep Riley Moore being fair or selective? Why were the other state governors who introduced Sharia in their states not accused as well? Isn’t it strange that it is Kwankwaso, an opposition leader who has consistently spoken out about insecurity, that the United States now appears to be turning on?” Johnson asked.

The party further argued that Kwankwaso’s political history contradicts claims of religious extremism, noting that he ran with a Christian bishop, Isaac Idahosa, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

It also said Kwankwaso maintained close relationships with Christian leaders in Kano and allegedly ensured Boko Haram was pushed out of the state during his tenure as governor.

“These are facts which should guide the Congress and its leaders to conduct a thorough investigation so that justice is done to the noble name of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and he is cleared of such undue embarrassment,” the party said.

The US bill, sponsored by Representative Riley Moore and others, seeks to address alleged religious persecution in Nigeria and proposes visa bans and asset freezes on individuals and groups accused of severe violations of religious freedom.

It also urges the designation of certain Fulani militias as terrorist organisations and mandates annual reports on Nigeria’s compliance with the International Religious Freedom Act.

If passed, the legislation could widen diplomatic and political pressure on Nigeria.