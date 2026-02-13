Former Rivers Health Commissioner, Dr Oreh Breaks Silence After Council Dissolution, Vows Unshaken Commitment to the People

By Jerry Needam

In a bold and resolute statement following the dissolution of the Rivers State Executive Council by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has declared that her service to the people of Rivers State transcends office — and that the drive for stronger health systems “will not slow down.”

Describing her tenure as “one of the greatest honours” of her life, Dr. Oreh expressed profound gratitude to Governor Fubara for the trust placed in her, while making it clear that her commitment to public health reform remains firm and forward-looking.

“Public service is about seizing opportunities to serve selflessly,” she said.

“I am deeply honoured to have had this chance — and my commitment to Rivers State remains steadfast.”

A Legacy of Impact

Under her leadership, Rivers State recorded strategic advances in:

Strengthening primary healthcare foundations

Improving maternal and child health outcomes

Expanding equitable access to quality services

Deepening accountability within health institutions

Elevating Rivers’ voice in national and global health conversations

Stakeholders describe her tenure as one defined by system-building, reform-driven leadership, and strategic partnerships that positioned Rivers as a state to watch in Nigeria’s evolving health landscape.

“The Work Continues”

While complying with the Governor’s directive dissolving the Executive Council, Dr. Oreh’s message was anything but a farewell to service.

She paid tribute to Permanent Secretaries, Chief Executives, Directors, Medical Officers of Health, frontline professionals, and development partners, calling them the “heartbeat” of the health system.

To health workers across riverine and upland communities, her message was direct and unwavering:

“Your sacrifice, professionalism, and compassion remain the heartbeat of our health system. Keep serving with excellence.”

Ending her statement with faith and conviction, Dr. Oreh reaffirmed her resolve to continue championing institutional reform, equitable access, and innovative health policy wherever opportunities arise.

As Rivers State enters a new political chapter, one message rings unmistakably clear from the former Health Commissioner:

Leadership positions may change — but the mission to transform lives in Rivers State will not.