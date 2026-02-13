Ambassador Marvin Yobana At 56: Celebrating A Life Of Service And Impact

By Jerry Needam

As Ambassador Marvin Yobana marks his 56th birthday on February 14, 2026, Ogoniland celebrates not just a milestone in years, but a legacy of service, faith, and grassroots leadership.

Born in Kono, Ken-Khana, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Yobana’s journey reflects the story of a son of the soil who rose from humble beginnings to become a respected youth leader and global representative.

Educated in Bori before pursuing higher studies outside Ogoniland, he carried with him strong moral values and a deep sense of responsibility to his people.

A devoted Christian, Ambassador Yobana has consistently anchored his public life on faith, integrity, and principle.

Widely regarded as a grassroots mobilizer, his political relevance was built from community engagement and people-centered advocacy.

He worked closely with the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and later played a significant role in the 2023 governorship campaign of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, heading a key grassroots mobilization structure and offering personal support to strengthen the campaign.

Beyond politics, Yobana’s most enduring legacy lies in youth empowerment. As founder of the Ogoni Youth Council and the MarvYob Foundation, he has supported thousands of young people through scholarships, empowerment programmes, sports development initiatives, and direct assistance to the vulnerable. Over 7,000 youths have benefitted from his interventions, many finding opportunities for growth and self-reliance.

His leadership influence extended beyond Ogoni. He served as President of the Ogoni Youth Council, Vice President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, and Leader of the Niger Delta Youth Leaders Congress.

On the continental stage, he became African Representative at the World Assembly of Youth, earning the distinguished title of Ambassador.

As Caretaker Committee Chairman of Khana LGA, he championed peace, stability, and grassroots-driven development, attracting projects that brought tangible progress to communities.

At 56, Ambassador Marvin Yobana represents a blend of faith, philanthropy, and purposeful leadership.

In an era where leadership is often measured by personal gain, he has chosen contribution — empowering people and strengthening communities.

As friends, associates, and beneficiaries celebrate him today, the consensus remains clear: his greatest achievements are not the titles he has held, but the lives he has touched.

Happy 56th Birthday to a faithful son of Ogoni and a committed builder of people. Jerry Needam writes from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.