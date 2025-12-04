Dr Honour Sirawoo: The Rising Colossus, Towering Role Model In Leadership Exemplars

Sir Honour Gogoro Normubari Kuru Sirawoo, PhD, mni, who was a recipient of the Civil Servant of the Year and Best Permanent Secretary Award at the National Network 21st Anniversary Celebration, is a Chief und Natural Head of the GbeneSirawoo Royal Dynasty, a distinguished Journalist, Administrator. Philanthropist, and Technocrat from Kono Town in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

His life’s work is encapsulated by the Scripture, Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings.”

He holds a robust educational background, beginning with early studies in Rivers State before obtaining a Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He further secured a Diploma, Higher Diploma, and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism. His academic zenith includes Master of Science (MSc) Degree and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Mass Communication from Imo State University, Owerri.

In 2020, he received an Honorary Doctorate in Mass Communication and Leadership.

Most recently, he attended the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 46, 2024, at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), where he was member of Study Group 2, earning the prestigious Membership of the National Institute (mni).

He was also deeply involved in high-level committee work, including membership of the SEC Report Writing team and the foremost Presidential Report Road map team. He equally chaired the SEC 46 Legacy Project Implementation Committee, among others, as well as winning the SEC DG golf championship.

Sir Honour Sirawoo’s career spans journalism, administration, and high-level public service.

He began at Rivers State Television (RSTV) in 1996 as Sports Editor, rising to Director in charge of Sports at both the Rivers State Television (RSTV) and Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation (RSBC), owners of Radio Rivers.

In public and political administration, he has held key roles, including being Press Secretary to two Rivers State Deputy Governors, Sir Gabriel Toby, and Engr. Tele Ikuru; Senior Media Assistant (SMA) to Senator Magnus Abe, Media Adviser to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Chris Oboh, and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the erstwhile Operation Flush in Rivers State, among others.

He was elevated to Permanent Secretary in the Rivers State Civil Service on the 3rd of March, 2020 by then Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, serving in the Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Rivers State Scholarship Board (RSSB), Rivers State Ministry of Employment Generation and Empowerment, and Ministry of Information and Communications from March 2020 till date.

In all the ministries where he has served and still serving, he has left indelible marks in terms of improved work environment, staff motivation, reorientation and the affirmation of correct protocols in Civil Service administration.

At the Ministry of Information and Communications, he has reactivated the Ministry’s website, seconded an online editor, made the Information Officers more active, refurbished many offices, in addition to working hard to ensure functional state-owned media houses and the Government Printing Press.

He is a reforming leader who is effective, staff-focused, systemic and forward-thinking thus recognizing the achievement of concrete and measurable results, the prioritization of the well-being and performance of personnel and the importance of digital tools in modern communication.

Chief Sirawoo has served on numerous state and national committees including the Committee on Repositioning Rivers State Government website, National Sports Festival Bid Committee, and various Local Organising Committees (LOCS) for sporting events.

His key national leadership role includes being elected the National President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in 2016 and re-elected in 2019, becoming the first Rivers man in over 50 years and the first working and residing in the old Eastern Region to hold the position.

He recorded important achievements as SWAN President that included securing a temporary National Secretariat at the National Stadium and land for a permanent site in Abuja, clearing of all local and international debts, establishment of the first official website for the association, getting SWAN registered under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, among others.

Driven by a charitable disposition, he has made significant contributions to his community, Kono, and neighbouring areas involving provision of grants for trading to I85 persons in Kono, Buan, and Kawa communities, sinking of boreholes with generators in Kono and Kawa, among others

He holds multiple honours, fellowships and lifetime achievement awards, including Governor’s Medal of Honour (GMH) by the Rivers State Government, Knight of St. Christopher (KSC) by the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion); Best Permanent Secretary Of The Year, 2020 By Delve Services; Sportsman of the Year2020 by Daily Asset Newspaper; NUJ Lifetime Achievement Award, 2024, among others, confirming his status as accomplished leader, teacher and bridge-builder, dedicated to service and due process.

The alumnus of the prestigious NIPPS holds an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Mass Communication, Leadership, Media and Corporate Governance from European-American University, Republic of Panama. Dr Honour Sirawoo is married to Lady Mercy, an Accountant, and they are blessed with four children (two boys and two girls). He is an Anglican, a stickler for Due Process, and is passionate about traveling, hard work, and honest dealing.