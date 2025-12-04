An Address by His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, at the 21st Anniversary Celebration of National Network Newspaper with the theme: “Media, Governance and The Public Good: 21 Years of the National Network In Shaping Accountability and Civic Participation” on November 26, 2025, at the Lasien Pavilion, Forces Avenue, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

It gives me immense pleasure, as the Governor of Rivers State, to celebrate a milestone with the staff, management, and readership of The National Network Newspaper.

For 21 years, this publication has served as a vital voice, a dedicated observer, and an indispensable partner in the development of our State and our nation.

We are here today to celebrate not just the longevity of a newspaper, but the enduring strength of the Fourth Estate and its crucial relationship with governance and the public good.

In any democracy, governance relies on a continuous feedback loop. The government acts, and the people react.

For this loop to be constructive, it requires clarity, honesty, and transparency. This is where the media, especially a paper like The National Network, becomes essential.

The media is the crucial transmitter of truth and the interpreter of policy. In Rivers State, where development challenges are complex and public expectations are high, a reliable medium is paramount.

It ensures that the policies and investments we make in infrastructure, education, and healthcare are properly understood by the citizens they are meant to serve.

Without the media, governance operates in a vacuum, susceptible to rumour and distrust.

For over two decades, The National Network has committed itself to the tedious, yet vital, task of holding power accountable. Accountability is the backbone of responsible governance.

It is what ensures that public resources are deployed efficiently and equitably for the benefit of every resident of Rivers State.

The paper has consistently played the role of a diligent watchdog, scrutinising government contracts, tracking budget implementation, and highlighting areas where improvements are necessary.

We, as leaders, welcome constructive criticism, for it sharpens our focus and ensures we remain aligned with the mandate given to us by the people.

The public good is not just about what the government does for the people; it is about what the government and the people do together. True progress requires active civic participation.

The National Network has been a powerful engine for encouraging this necessary dialogue and the paper has consistently provided a platform for community leaders, civil society organisations, and everyday citizens to voice their concerns and contribute ideas.

This inclusivity ensures that governance is not a top-down monologue, but a state-wide conversation.

As we continue to drive development in Rivers State; improving infrastructure, securing our communities, empowering our youth, reforming governance systems, we rely on the media to tell the story and enlighten the public.

I encourage citizens to engage constructively, use verified information, and work with government and the press to build a more united, peaceful, and prosperous state.

As The National Network enters a new chapter, I urge you to continue upholding the values that brought you this far; truth, integrity, and service to society.

Embrace innovation, adapt to the digital age, nurture young journalists, and remain a reference point for credible reporting.

As a government, we remain open to collaboration, to dialogue, and to a relationship with the media that is built on mutual respect and shared commitment to the welfare of our people.

On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, I congratulate the board, management, and staff of The National Network on your 21st anniversary.

May the next 21 years bring even greater impact, deeper advocacy, and more powerful stories that inspire a better future for all. Congratulations!