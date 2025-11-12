An Address Presented By Mr. Nunyie D.S. Kanee, President And CEO of Association For The Better Life of The Ogoni People (ABLOP) on The Occasion of the 30th Anniversary of November 10th, 2025

On this symbolic occasion of the remembrance celebration of the brutal murder of the Ogoni heroes on November 10, 1995, I join the rest of the Ogoini Patriots and Ogoni Nation to salute the courage of our fallen heroes and the courage of those who are still unwavering in the struggle for the survival of the Ogoni People.

ABLOP is a non-governmental organization established to pursue and advocate for better living condition for all Ogonis, home and abroad.

Ogonis deserve a better life as all humans around the globe and for that to actualize, all hands must be on deck.

ABLOP was established to join in that crusade to advocate for a better living condition and an overall better life for all Ogonis.

It has been 30 years since nine Ogoni compatriots, including the legendary Kenule Beeson Tsaro Wiwa, were brutally murdered by the Nigerian State for daring to speak up against the environmental degradation of the Ogoni ecosystem.

In these agonizing 30 years, nothing has changed for good for the Ogoni people. Rather than see improvement and betterment, Ogoni has continued to experience neglect, poverty, and exploitation.

Successive administrations in Nigeria have continued to suppress Ogonis, denying us the fundamental rights to a purposeful life.

The intentional rejection of the Ogoni demands as enshrined in the Ogoni Bill of Rights (OBR) by the Nigerian State, calls for re-strategizing and redirecting of efforts by well-meaning Ogonis, as well as reputable organizations owned by Ogonis.

It is time to do for ourselves what government would not do for us. It is time to rethink. On this memorable occasion, let us as Ogonis ask ourselves, how do we want the next 20 to 30 years to look like?

ABLOP is concerned about the lack of proper clean-up of the Ogoni environment. Even with the establishment of HYPREP by the federal government, ABLOP is concerned that no actual clean-up is happening in Ogoni. ABLOP demands more transparency and more accountability by HYPREP.

ABLOP would encourage the leadership of HYPREP to tell the Ogoni people what stage the clean-up is. UNEP report said it will take up to 30 years to fully clean-up the environmental mess in Ogoni. Are we at 10% or 20% or 25% of the 30 years clean-up?

Is the clean-up in Ogoni land, if any, up to international standard? Outside of commissioning water projects, and offering scholarship programs, among other community programs, what is going on with the actual remediation of the polluted Ogoni ecosystem?

Those are genuine concerns of the Ogoni people and ABLOP joins in expressing the same.

ABLOP is in total support of the creation of Bori State. A State for the Ogoni people among the numerous states in the federation of Nigeria, is definitely a step in the right direction. ABLOP joins the call for the National Assembly to do the right thing and create Bori State without further delay.

ABLOP joins the rest of the Ogoni people to declare that no oil resumption should happen in Ogoni land without the proper clean-up of Ogoni land and without the proper agreement and understanding with the Ogoni people.

ABLOP say ‘No’ to any back door plan for oil resumption in Ogoni land.

Also of high priority to ABLOP is the overall security of all Ogoni people and Ogoni land.

ABLOP uses this solemn and memorable occasion to call on federal, state, and local governments in Nigeria to maintain security of life and property in Ogoni land.

Societies thrive only in a secure environment. Ogoni should not be different.

Prosperity and development happen only when security is guaranteed. For Ogoni to thrive and grow, security must be assured, maintained, and guaranteed. Government security agencies must rise to the responsibility, to ensure a safe and secure Ogoni.

Wishing us well as we remember our fallen heroes. Their sacrifices should steer us to carry on the struggle for which they paid the ultimate price.

We cannot fail them, because failing them amounts to failing ourselves. Our generation must take the struggle to the next level.

Aluta Continua !

Long live ABLOP !!

Long live Ogoni !!!

Comrade DS Kanee

President/CEO Association For The Better Life For The Ogoni People (ASLOP)