Resilient Opobo United Battles Ejesilem Nwatam To A Stalemate

By Ken Asinobi

…As Calls Mount For Youth Engagement In Sports

In a gripping encounter held at the Field Masters soccer pitch of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt on Saturday, Opobo United Allstars showcased remarkable resilience, battling Ojesilem Nwatam Movement Allstars to a 2-2 draw.

The match, rich in emotion and competitive spirit, served as a platform for local leaders to emphasize the urgent need for youth engagement in sports.

After the match, Senibo Samuel Ibifubara Ogolo, an elder in the Opobo football community, expressed his thoughts on the significance of such events.

“This is more than just a game; it’s a cultural exchange,” he stated, highlighting how Ojesilem Nwatam represents a cultural group within Opobo, fostering unity among the youth through football.

Ogolo, who has been involved in the All-Stars community for nearly 28 years, noted the importance of the match in gathering individuals from diverse backgrounds for a common goal.

“We wanted to create an activity that could engage our community and provide resources for the younger generation,” he said.

His emphasis on community engagement reflects a growing concern for nurturing talent and direction among local youth.

Captain of Opobo United, Warisenibo Datonye Bupo also spoke passionately about the match and its implications for Opobo’s future.

“This friendly was a chance for us to strengthen our team dynamics,” Bupo noted, acknowledging the emotional rollercoaster of the game.

He pointed to an injury that impacted their defense, saying it left a gap that Ojesilem exploited. Despite these challenges, Bupo praised his team’s determination to equalize, showcasing their fighting spirit.

Echoing Ogolo’s concerns, Bupo urged football authorities to invest in grassroots programs to cultivate local talent.

“If scouts take notice of our skills, our players could shine on bigger stages,” he remarked, reinforcing the call for more opportunities for youth engagement in sports.

President of Ojesilem Nwatam Allstars FC, Sir Sotonye Toby, also weighed in on the match’s significance. “Our organization is dedicated to sports, particularly football, to promote health and fitness within our community,” Toby stated, emphasizing the unifying power of sports.

He encouraged scouts to observe their matches, asserting that the region is brimming with untapped talent.

As the match concluded, the atmosphere was charged with hope and aspiration for the future of football not only in Opobo Town but in Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

Both teams demonstrated that, regardless of the final score, the true victory lies in the bonds formed and the potential realized through sports. With these leaders advocating for youth engagement and grassroots development, the future looks promising for aspiring footballers in Opobo and beyond.