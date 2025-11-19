DR Congo Humiliates Super Eagles Enroute To World Cup Finals

By Juliet Amakos

Nigeria’s bid to reach the 2026 World Cup ended in heartbreak on Sunday after a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to DR Congo in the final of the African play-off in Rabat, Morocco.

Both teams were chasing a ticket to the inter-continental play-off after emerging as the best runners-up from the African qualifiers.

Head coach Eric Chelle made two changes from the side that beat Gabon, replacing Akor Adams and Bright Osayi-Samuel with Semi Ajayi and Frank Onyeka. Onyeka joined Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi in midfield, while Ajayi’s return shifted Benjamin Fredrick to right-back.

Onyeka justified his selection immediately, putting Nigeria in front in the third minute after pouncing on a loose clearance from a Zaidu Sanusi cross. His effort deflected past goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau.

Nigeria failed to capitalise on two openings to extend their lead, and DR Congo punished them in the 32nd minute. Meschack Elia dispossessed Nigeria in midfield, exchanged passes with Cedric Bakambu, and slotted calmly into the bottom corner to level the score.

The second half began with a major setback for the Super Eagles as Victor Osimhen was substituted—likely due to injury—for Adams.

Nwabali kept Nigeria alive with a near-post stop from Bakambu in the 54th minute. Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke later replaced Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze, but the Leopards maintained control.

The Eagles survived a scare in the 83rd minute when Nwabali nearly gifted DR Congo a goal, only to recover with a vital block before the offside flag intervened.

After a grueling extra-time battle—coming just three days after the clash with Gabon—DR Congo twice found the net, but both goals were ruled out for fouls in the build-up. Nwabali also produced a crucial save to deny Chancel Mbemba’s late header before the shootout.

In the penalties, Nigeria stumbled early as Calvin Bassey and Simon missed their attempts. Nwabali responded with two saves to keep the contest alive, and Adams, Ejuke and Bruno Onyemaechi converted to make it 3-3 after five rounds.

However, Timothy Fayulu stopped Semi Ajayi’s effort in sudden death, and Mbemba converted decisively to send DR Congo through to the inter-continental play-off. The six-team play-off—featuring representatives from CAF (now DR Congo), AFC, CONMEBOL, OFC, and two sides from CONCACAF—will take place in Mexico in March 2026. Bolivia (CONMEBOL) and New Caledonia (OFC) have already booked their spots, with AFC and CONCACAF set to complete the lineup.