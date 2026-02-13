REAPPOINT DR ADAEZE OREH: RIVERS STATE MUST NOT DERAIL ITS HEALTH REVOLUTION

By Jerry Needam

At a critical moment for Rivers State’s healthcare system, leadership must be guided by evidence, not experimentation. Progress must be protected, not paused. Momentum must be strengthened, not scattered.

There is a compelling, undeniable case:

Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh should be reappointed Commissioner for Health.

Under the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Dr. Oreh did not merely manage a ministry — she repositioned it. In a remarkably short period, she delivered reforms that strengthened primary healthcare, improved maternal and child health focus, deepened accountability systems, and expanded equitable access across both riverine and upland communities.

This was transformational leadership — not administrative routine.

Excellence Recognized Beyond Rivers State

Impact speaks. Results echo. And excellence gets noticed.

Within a short span in office, Dr. Oreh earned multiple recognitions, including prestigious Best Commissioner awards — clear external validation that her performance was not only visible within Rivers State but respected beyond it.

Awards do not define leadership, but they confirm it. They reflect peer recognition, measurable impact, and institutional credibility.

Rivers State should not disregard a leader whose performance has already attracted national acclaim.

Leadership Built on Character

Competence alone is not enough in public office. Character matters.

Dr. Oreh’s leadership has been widely regarded as:

Humble in approach

God-fearing in conviction

Prudent in resource management

Intelligent in policy articulation

Committed to reform

Honest in stewardship

Dedicated to service

These are not ornamental qualities. They are foundational traits for sustainable governance.

In a sector where public trust is critical, integrity is not optional — it is essential. Her tenure reflected discipline in resource utilization, strategic planning, and people-centered decision-making.

Rivers State Cannot Afford a Reset

Health sector reform is cumulative. Systems are fragile in their early stages of transformation. Disruption at such a time risks slowing progress and weakening confidence.

Under Dr. Oreh’s leadership:

Institutional frameworks were strengthened.

Partnerships were solidified.

Health workers were motivated and empowered.

Accountability structures were reinforced.

Rivers State’s health voice gained national prominence.

Momentum has been built. Stability now becomes strategic.

Replacing proven leadership at a delicate consolidation phase is not bold — it is risky.

The Stakes Are Human

Healthcare leadership determines outcomes that cannot be reversed. It affects mothers in labour, children in need of immunization, elderly citizens requiring care, and vulnerable communities seeking access.

This is not a ceremonial ministry. It is a life-saving institution.

When a Commissioner has demonstrated vision, prudence, recognition-worthy performance, and unassailable character within a short period, the rational course is clear:

Protect the progress. Consolidate the gains. Reward proven results.

Reappointing Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh would signal that Rivers State stands firmly for competence, continuity, and credible reform.

The foundation has been laid. The awards have validated the work. The character has earned trust.

Rivers State must not slow down now.

Reappoint excellence. Reappoint integrity. Reappoint Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh.

Jerry Needam is a Journalist based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State