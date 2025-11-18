Rivers-Born Nigerian Futurist, Wikina, Bags Global Foresight Fellowship

Rivers-born Nigerian futurist and policy analyst, Ebenezar Wikina, has been selected as a 2026 Next Generation Foresight Practitioners (NGFP) Fellow, representing Nigeria and West Africa on the diverse cohort of 25 fellows from 24 countries drawn from over 700 applications. Wikina is also one of only two Fellows chosen globally under the Democracy & Sustainable Development Foresight Transformation Mission of the Fellowship.

The NGFP Fellowship, organised by the School of International Futures (SOIF) based in the UK, recognises emerging foresight leaders who are using futures thinking to drive positive change in their communities.

Wikina’s selection highlights more than a decade of work at the intersection of civic technology, youth development, public policy, journalism, biomimicry, and futures thinking. He is the Founder of Policy Shapers, a civictech organisation that empowers young people with knowledge, skills, and tools to engage with public policy. His NGFP Fellowship project, the Rivers 2050 Vision, is a citizen-led foresight initiative seeking to co-create a development blueprint for Rivers State over the next 25 years.

Speaking on his selection, Wikina said: “The last time Rivers State had a development plan was 50 years ago, in 1975. Given our recent political and public leadership challenges, this project puts power back in the hands of citizens to fight for the State they believe they deserve. This NGFP Fellowship is a tremendous honour, and it provides me an opportunity to bring more African perspectives into the futures conversation, and collaborate with others shaping long-term development.” This recent fellowship is part of a long line of accomplishments he has received for his work over the past 10 years including, the 2015 Rivers Business & People Award, 2017 Global Investigative Journalism Conference Fellowship, 2018 British Council Future News Worldwide, 2019 Soundcity MVP Award for Community Development, 2020 Mandela Washington Fellowship, 2021/22 NESG Bridge Fellowship, 2022 Civic Hive Fellowship, 2022 Royal African Youth Leadership Award, and 2024 Skoll Fellowship, to mention but a few.