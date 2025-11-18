Prelate Abbey’s Mother-In-Law Laid To Rest In Bonny Amidst Outpouring Of Tributes

By Jerry Needam

The Mother-in-law of His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, Prelate of the Christ Army Church Nigeria, was on Saturday, November 15, 2025, laid to rest in Bonny, Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The funeral service, which drew dignitaries from various walks of life, was held at The First African Church Mission (Inc.), Holy Trinity Parish, Bonny.

Preaching on the inevitability of death, the Vicar, Venerable Ugochukwu Onwusah, declared that “there is a time for everything, and no one here will escape this box of Mama lying before us today.” He reminded the congregation that every mortal must fade away, adding that death is simply “the separation of body and soul.”

He emphasized that though death is universal, and an inevitable reality for all living organisms, Christians have a living hope in Christ and everyone has an appointed hour.

Venerable Onwusah outlined two types of death: 1. Spiritual Death: the separation of the soul from God, caused by sin which results in a loss of spiritual fellowship and vitality.

Physical Death: the separation of the body and the spirit—an experience every creature must undergo.

Quoting Genesis 3:19 and Ecclesiastes 12:7, he urged believers to live righteously, stressing that “we all have an expiry day on earth.” He added that man was originally created to live eternally, but sin altered that divine plan.

He further admonished the church: “If there is love in the Church, it will affect our homes, our communities, our state, and our country.” He concluded by encouraging all present to give their lives to Christ if they desire eternal life.

A Life of Service and Devotion:

Born on January 22, 1946, Late Mrs. Emilia Nnenne Dappa Fombo, fondly called “Nnenne,” began her early education at Township Primary School, Port Harcourt, where she obtained her First School Leaving Certificate with distinction.

Determined to improve herself, she later trained in PABX Operations, a step that prepared her for her first temporary appointment with the Federal Government as a receptionist before joining the Rivers State Government.

She married Late Dappa Adadonye Fombo, and their union was blessed with children.

On August 30, 1975, she secured permanent employment as a receptionist with the Rivers State Civil Service Commission. Her appointment was confirmed on February 23, 1976, after which she was posted to the office of the Permanent Secretary. Rising through the ranks, she was promoted to Chief Telephone Supervisor on July 1, 1992, and later transferred to Government House, Port Harcourt, where she served diligently until her retirement on February 22, 2007.

Spiritually, she gave her life to Christ early, receiving baptism on September 7, 1947, and remained a committed member of the Holy Trinity Family of The First African Church Mission, Bonny until her peaceful passing on June 2, 2025.

In his condolence message, the Prelate of Christ Army Church Nigeria, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, described the late matriarch as “a kindhearted, adorable, and ever-cheerful woman, always willing to help anyone in need.” He said her virtues would continue to speak for generations.

The service was graced by a long list of dignitaries, including: His Grace, Most Rev’d Monday Needom, Archbishop Province 2, CACN, His Grace, Most Rev’d T.G.T. Henry, Archbishop Province 1; Rt. Rev’d Macjob Mkparo, Bishop of Bori Diocese, and his wife; Venerable Endurance Duke, Synod Secretary; Venerable Joseph Johgbo, PhD, Chairman, Triune College of Theology, and his wife; Ven. Dr. Lee Akwabala and his wife; Rev’d Canon Mac Inoma Diri, Chaplain to the Prelate; Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, Synod Media Communicator; Sir Elder Joy Koko, President, Council of Knights.

The solemn ceremony ended with interment at the family compound, where mourners paid their final respects before withdrawing, in line with the Vicar’s reminder that “death is a separation.” Late Mrs. Emilia Nnenne Dappa Fombo is remembered for her warmth, service, and unwavering devotion to God and family.