UNIPORT Appoints HRH Mene Kadilo Kabari To Lead Investment Board

By Dormene Mbea

The University of Port Harcourt has inaugurated the newly constituted Board of Directors for Uniport Investment Limited, with His Royal Highness, Mene Comrade Kadilo Kabari, appointed as Chairman.

The inauguration was performed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, during a formal ceremony at the university on Monday 17 November 2025.

In his acceptance speech, HRH Mene Kabari expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve the institution in this capacity.

He described the day as a significant milestone in his professional journey and a testament to divine grace. According to him, “I appreciate God for making this day possible. It is a privilege to be entrusted with this responsibility, and I do not take it for granted.”

Mene Kabari also acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the President’s appointment of him to the Governing Council of the University created the pathway for the new leadership position.

He said, “I want to sincerely thank President Tinubu for graciously appointing me to the Governing Council. That singular gesture opened the door that has brought us here today.”

He further expressed deep appreciation to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Distinguished Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, whom he described as his mentor.

Kabari noted that Senator Abe played a key role in his emergence as a member of the Governing Council. He remarked, “I cannot fail to appreciate Senator Magnus Abe.

He has been a true mentor to me, and his support was instrumental in my appointment to the Governing Council. I remain grateful for his guidance and confidence in my capacity.”

The newly inaugurated Board of Uniport Investment Limited comprises several seasoned administrators and academics.

They include Dr Gloria Chindah who serves as Registrar, Dr Godspower Obah as Bursar, Professor Helen Emasielo as University Librarian, Professor Glory Amadi as Governing Council Representative, and Barrister Inko Tariah who serves as Company Secretary and Legal Adviser.

Also on the board is the Managing Director of Uniport Investment Limited, Professor Micah Christian Leyira, a respected Professor of Accounting noted for his depth of experience and administrative expertise.

He will be joined by representatives from the University Senate and the Congregation to support the implementation of the board’s strategic vision.

Speaking during the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Owunari Georgewill congratulated the new board members and charged them to uphold teamwork and excellence in the discharge of their duties.

He emphasised the important role of Uniport Investment Limited in supporting the growth of the university.

According to him, “I expect this board to work as a united team. Uniport Investment Limited is central to the growth of our institution, and your leadership must reflect innovation, transparency, and collective responsibility.” He added, “I am confident that with the calibre of individuals on this board, Uniport will reach greater heights. I urge you to stay focused and ensure that our investment arm becomes a model of effective management and sustainable development.”