Education, Key To Social Progress, Says Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs

By Ken Asinobi

…As AGSS Wins Education Day Essay Contest

The Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs has said that education remains the most reliable pathway to social progress and community development.

Speaking at the celebration of this year’s World Education Day held at Abonnema headquarters of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area on Wednesday, Dr. Lulu-Briggs reaffirmed the Foundation’s belief that learning is a fundamental human right and a vital tool for economic mobility.

She highlighted several intervention programmes, including free WAEC and JAMB preparatory classes that benefit about 200 students yearly through digital learning tools.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs also referenced the Foundation’s Law School Scholarship Scheme, which has produced nearly 1,000 lawyers drawn from all 23 local government areas of Rivers State since 2009, and revealed plans to establish a digital academy aimed at equipping rural youths with relevant technology skills.

“Education is one of the most powerful instruments for social transformation,” she said, adding that every child deserves a fair opportunity to learn and contribute meaningfully to society.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Operational Officer of Simfores Limited, Mr. Yariso Harry, delivered a lecture titled “The Role of Technology in Education.”

He described technology as indispensable to modern learning and urged stakeholders to provide infrastructure such as electricity and connectivity to support digital education.

While encouraging students to embrace innovation, he warned against over-dependence on Artificial Intelligence, stressing it should support — not replace — human thinking.

The celebration featured an inter-school essay competition involving six schools in Abonnema.

At the end of the contest, Abonnema Girls Secondary School (AGSS) emerged overall winner with 19 points, while Community Secondary School, Obonoma, and Nyemoni Grammar School placed second and third respectively. Participants received school bags and writing materials. Students who spoke to National Network afterwards expressed appreciation to the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for creating opportunities that inspire academic excellence and broaden their future aspirations.