Chief Lesi Maol’s Acceptance Speech As President Of KAGOTE

We are a socio-cultural organization saddled with the responsibility of combining social and cultural efforts to promote, preserve, and strengthen our community’s shared values, traditions, and identity as Ogoni people. With respect, we seek to show the world that we are unique and capable of competing among our peers globally as Ogoni people.

We will not accept or allow any threat to peace or any form of violence in any community or village in Ogoniland. We shall collaborate with security authorities and agencies to ensure that all Ogoni people live in peace and freedom.

Going forward, we shall use our influence and relationships to lobby for development in Ogoniland by supporting education and healthcare, while promoting unity among our people.

We shall also ensure that Ogoni is politically liberated by making sure that, in the coming transition, Ogoni people are well positioned for leadership in Rivers State and Nigeria.

This will help ensure that the dream of political liberation envisioned by one of our heroes is achieved by 2027, as stated in the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

We shall not only preserve but also promote our culture, language, and identity, so that our history will endure for future generations and our preserved heritage will be passed on to unborn children. Thank you.