Institute Of Corporate Administration Harps On Strategies For Facing Future With Heightened Optimism

By Joe Kalu

Captains of industries, experts, innovators, and thinkers at the just concluded Leadership Conference held by the Institute of Corporate Administration in Port Harcourt over the weekend were brought together to challenge prevailing narratives of pessimism and to provide a constructive, forward-looking perspective on global challenges.

A guest speaker, His Eminence, Eze Professor Samuel Ugochuku Onyeka (JP) adequately explored the strategies for cultivating a mindset of heightened optimism and identified actionable steps for addressing future challenges across various sectors. Speaking on the conference theme: “Facing the Future with Heightened Optimism,” attendees were engaged with thought provockng ideas that could lead to sustainable growth and technological innovation, mental wellness and social resilience. The key takeaway was that while significant challenges exist, intentional and collaborative efforts can be a powerful catalyst for positive change, creating new pathways for economic growth and environmental stewardship.

The conference highlighted humanity’s innate ability to adapt to uncertainty and emphasized the need to break down silos between business, government, and civil society as a way of eliciting rapid flow of ideas and information in a connected world, and presenting a unique opportunity for interdisciplinary teams to develop integrated solutions to complex problems. Highlight of the event was the induction of new members as Fellows and Members of the institute. And these new members were encouraged to focus on progress and sharing stories of overcoming adversity through which communities and organizations can face the future with heightened optimism.