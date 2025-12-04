NCSU Rejects Tinubu’s Recruitment Into Armed Forces Order

The Nigeria Civil Service Union(NCSU) has rejected the order by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the recruitment of additional young Nigerians into the Armed Forces, describing it as egoistic and self-centered.

The Rivers State Chairman of NCSU, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, who gave the indication in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said the union condemns in strong terms the presidential order for young persons to be recruited into the country’s Armed Forces without adequate protection and provision of modern equipment, saying, the order by the President for young Nigerians to be so recruited is telling them to go and die.

The union, therefore, advised President Tinubu to first deploy his children and family members into the Armed Forces before he could be taken seriously.

Osumah further noted that the union would not hesitate to support President Donald Trump of the United States in his efforts to free Nigeria from the grips of terrorists and bandits, saying, the NCSU, as the mother of all industrial unions in the country, established in 1912, fought for the amalgamation and independence of the country, as well as orchestrated the Aba Women Riot of 1927.

He said Rivers State in particular, is in competent and God’s hands with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, whom he described as civil servants’ lovely Governor on the saddle.

“We advise the President to allow the United States to come and assist to flush out these sycophants called terrorists, rather than recruiting our children to go and die or be executed by these so called militants/ terrorists, while your children are under heavy security coverage,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to prevail on the National Assembly to pass the Vigilante Group of Nigeria(VGN)Bill so that operatives of the security outfit would assist other security agencies to curb insecurity in the country.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu last Wednesday declared a national emergency against insecurity, and ordered additional recruitment into the Armed Forces.

The President specifically directed the Army and the Police to recruit more personnel, saying, the Police will recruit additional 20,000 officers, bringing the 5th total to 50,000.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Service Union(NCSU), Rivers State Council, has expressed optimism that Governor Siminalayi Fubara would as usual spoil civil servants in the State by magnanimously paying them Christmas bonus this year.

The State Chairman of NCSU, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, who dropped the hint while reacting to media reports that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt Hon Francis Nwifuru has promised to pay N200,000 Christmas bonus to civil servants in that State, said the reports are still within the realm of rumour until the Christmas bonus is implemented and verified by civil servants in the State.

“As far as I am concerned, it is still a rumour until when confirmed and proven by the civil servants in that State.This is because we have our councils across all the 36 States of the Federation, including the FCT”, he said, stressing that even at that, the staff strength of Ebonyi State cannot be compared to that of Rivers State. “When our loving Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara unexpectedly blessed us, by paying the Christmas bonus, no State in the country did that. So, just wait and see what our God-given Governor will do for civil servants and workers in Rivers State, as he has already promised 50 percent discount, starting from the 5th of December for every item at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium,” Osumah said.