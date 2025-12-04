St. Mercies Medical Director Leads World AIDS Day Drive In Bori

…As 1500 Residents Receive Free Testing, Drugs

By Dormene Mbea

The Medical Director of St. Mercies Healing Hands Hospital, Dr. Baribefii Paagolah Nwizia, on Monday 1 December 2025 led a major World AIDS Day outreach in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, where more than 1,500 residents received free HIV testing, counseling and antiretroviral medication.

The 2025 World AIDS Day was commemorated with the global theme “Ending AIDS by 2030 Communities Leading the Way.” St. Mercies Healing Hands Hospital brought this theme to life through a comprehensive medical outreach, a sensitisation walk across Bori metropolis, distribution of fliers and a community health talk show aimed at deepening public understanding of HIV prevention, testing and treatment.

In addition to HIV services, the hospital also offered free hypertension, diabetes and tuberculosis screening, giving residents access to a broad range of essential diagnostic services at no cost.

Health workers spent hours educating participants on the importance of early detection and consistent treatment of these conditions, which remain common and often undiagnosed in rural communities.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Nwizia stressed that HIV is now a manageable condition, but only when people know their status and adhere to their medication.

He highlighted the dangers of fear, misinformation and spiritual myths surrounding HIV, which discourage many from seeking medical help. He urged residents to prioritize testing and adhere strictly to treatment plans.

Dr. Nwizia also called for stronger government support, noting that donor funding for HIV interventions is declining even as new infections continue to emerge. He appealed to both state and federal authorities to partner with credible healthcare providers to sustain ongoing progress.

Participants who spoke with our correspondent expressed appreciation for the initiative. Mrs. Nuakpughi Waabeke praised Dr. Nwizia for organising what she described as a massive and life-saving outreach. She said she was happy to know her HIV status and had gained important knowledge on how to avoid behaviours that can lead to infection.

Mr. Bor Weresi described the outreach as impactful and urged government authorities to make such exercises a monthly activity rather than limiting them to yearly commemoration.

He noted that before the establishment of St. Mercies Healing Hands Hospital, many residents travelled to Port Harcourt for advanced medical services.

He commended Dr. Nwizia for bringing modern healthcare closer to the people and urged the government to collaborate with him for wider reach.

Miss Gladys Deezua said she was returning from the market when she saw the crowd and decided to join. She expressed gratitude for the free testing and commended Dr. Nwizia for the great work he is doing for the community.

This year’s outreach included free HIV testing kits, counseling sessions, immediate initiation of antiretroviral therapy for individuals who tested positive, and extensive education on prevention.

The addition of hypertension, diabetes and tuberculosis screening further broadened the programme’s impact, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive community health interventions in Bori in recent years. Dr. Nwizia reaffirmed that early detection, continuous treatment and sustained awareness remain the most powerful tools in the global effort to end AIDS by 2030.