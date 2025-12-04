Ogoni Summit Targets Sustainable Development With Training, Funding, Mentorship

Ogoniland is set for a major economic push as preparations intensify for the Ogoni Entrepreneurship Summit 2025, a flagship initiative aimed at promoting sustainable development, strengthening local businesses, and empowering young entrepreneurs with practical tools for success.

Speaking at the opening press conference, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr. Henry Kpunee, described the Summit as “a strategic intervention designed to accelerate economic renewal and reposition Ogoni as a hub of innovation and enterprise.”

He noted that Ogoni communities have continued to struggle with unemployment, limited market access, and inadequate business support systems, despite the presence of highly talented youths and emerging small business owners.

Scheduled to hold on December 26th and 27th, 2025, at the Ken Saro-Wiwa Memorial Park, the Summit will feature high-impact presentations on business development, agribusiness, career growth, and the creative enterprise sector.

It will also host panel discussions with industry experts who will address the realities of doing business in Ogoni and the broader Niger Delta region.

One of the major highlights is the Funding and Investment Clinics, where participants will gain insights into grants, loans, and private-sector financing, giving young entrepreneurs a clearer pathway to securing capital for their ideas.

In addition, the event will provide mentorship opportunities and networking engagements connecting participants with policymakers, investors, and established business leaders.

“This is an opportunity for our people—especially the youth—to acquire knowledge, build partnerships, and access support that can turn ideas into sustainable enterprises,” Dr. Kpunee said. “Our focus is to build an ecosystem where innovation thrives and businesses can grow.”

Sponsored by the CEO of Giolee Global Resources, Chief Lesi Maol, the Summit has received growing support from stakeholders across civil society, government agencies, and the private sector.

Planning Committee Secretary, Mrs. Vivian Pamene, urged all partners to embrace the initiative, noting that “sustainable development requires collective responsibility, and the success of this Summit depends on all of us working together.” With hundreds of expected participants, the Ogoni Entrepreneurship Summit 2025 is poised to serve as a catalyst for growth, opening new opportunities in business, investment, and job creation. Organizers say the gathering will help drive a new wave of grassroots-driven development across Ogoniland.