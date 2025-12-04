King Baridam Pushes For Arbitration Skills Among Traditional Rulers

HRM King Dr. Baridam Suanu Timothy Yormaadam, Gbenemene & Kasimene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom, has called for urgent and strategic training of traditional rulers across Nigeria in arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), describing it as a vital pathway to strengthening grassroots justice systems and revitalizing indigenous mechanisms of peace.

The revered monarch noted that traditional rulers have, throughout history, served as the first custodians of culture and natural mediators in community disputes.

According to him, modernizing their conflict-resolution skills through ADR would improve the speed, fairness, and cultural relevance of community justice.

“Traditional institutions have always been natural conflict managers,” King Yormaadam stated. “When we equip our royal fathers with proper training in arbitration and ADR, we strengthen culture-driven justice and help reduce the pressure on our already overburdened judicial system.”

He recalled the 2024 appeal by the Institute of Alternative Dispute Resolution Development and Conflict Management of Nigeria (i-ADRNigeria), which urged stakeholders to revive and incorporate Africa’s indigenous conflict-resolution methods into modern ADR frameworks.

King Yormaadam also cited the 2025 training program in Plateau State, where traditional rulers across six local government areas were empowered under the theme, “Empowering Traditional Leaders for Sustainable Peace and Community Justice.” The initiative, he said, proved that blending modern ADR tools with traditional practices enhances harmony and stability in communities.

The monarch further aligned with the position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Adegoke, who emphasized the need to amend the constitution to grant traditional rulers both financial autonomy and arbitration rights. According to King Yormaadam, such reforms would significantly expand access to justice for rural dwellers.

“There is no debate about it,” he stressed. “Training our traditional rulers in ADR is a necessity. It reinforces our heritage, promotes peaceful coexistence, and provides arbitration processes that are familiar, acceptable, and trusted by the people.” He called on government agencies, civil society groups, and development partners to invest in comprehensive ADR and arbitration training programs for traditional rulers, emphasizing that Nigeria’s path to community peace lies in strengthening the synergy between tradition and modern conflict-management techniques.