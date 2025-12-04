Rivers Lawmakers Raise Alarm Over Collapsing Schools

…Call On Gov. Fubara To Declare State Of Emergency On Education

By Jerry Needam

Across Rivers State, the sight of broken windows, roofless classrooms, looted equipment, and overgrown school compounds has become an unsettling reality which the present government of Sir Siminalayi Fubara inherited.

What should be safe learning spaces for children are gradually turning into symbols of decay and neglect.

On Tuesday, this grim situation dominated deliberations at the Rivers State House of Assembly, prompting a renewed and urgent call for the state government to declare a State of Emergency on primary and secondary education.

The catalyst for the debate was a comprehensive and troubling report presented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Hon. Igwe Aforji, who painted a stark picture of the condition of public schools.

His report highlighted systemic deterioration, with one of the most shocking examples being the Township School at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

Once considered a model institution, it now lies in shambles — vandalized, looted, and rendered nearly unusable.

Hon. Aforji did not mince words as he lamented the rot spreading across the education sector.

He stressed that the situation goes beyond isolated incidents of neglect, describing it as a growing trend that, if not urgently addressed, threatens the very foundation of basic education in the state.

As lawmakers deliberated, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, added his voice to the chorus of concern. Calling the condition of schools in the state “sad and unacceptable,” he emphasized that thousands of pupils are learning under deplorable circumstances — some without teachers, others without chairs, roofs, or functional classrooms.

The Speaker urged the government to take immediate and decisive action, noting that the future of Rivers State depends largely on the quality of education available today.

The plenary also featured the presentation of another report—this time from the House Committee on Environment and Urban Development—calling for strict adherence to the state’s master plan to curb flooding and promote orderly development.

This further underscored the interconnected nature of governance and the urgent need for coordinated action across sectors.

However, it was the call for an education emergency that struck the deepest chord.

If implemented, such a declaration would signal a bold, historic commitment to rebuilding schools, restoring standards, employing qualified teachers, and ensuring that every child in Rivers State has access to a conducive learning environment.

For Governor Siminalayi Fubara, this moment presents a defining opportunity. Should he seize it, he could rewrite the narrative of decline and chart a path toward educational rebirth.

The lawmakers believe —and many citizens agree—that his name would be etched in gold if he leads this rescue mission. History has always remembered leaders who confronted crises with courage and vision.

At a time when the hopes and dreams of young learners hang in the balance, the call from the Rivers Assembly is not just political rhetoric; it is a plea for intervention, justice, and the restoration of dignity to the state’s education system. The House adjourned plenary to Thursday next week, December 4, but the urgency of the matter lingers in the hearts of parents, teachers, and communities across the state.