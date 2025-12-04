Andoni Community Laments Fresh Cult Attacks

Residents of Inyongorong and Iwoma communities in Asarama District of Andoni Local Government, have decried the resurgence of cult activities in the area. The latest cult attack worsened following the invasion of Inyongorong by men of the Nigerian Army who came after one notorious cultist identified as Ataene Gladday on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Ataene, our source explained means “Good Man”. Ironically, the Good Man has turned two major communities into a war zone.

Our reliable sources revealed that the attack on Wednesday got one of the soldiers severely injured as Ataeneexchanged fire arms with the soldiers and fortunately escaped through a house closer to the road. When it became difficult to assess Ataene who was believed to be hiding in the house, the soldiers reportedly set it on fire and left.

On leaving, the Ataene group assisted by one Atata attacked houses of some prominent figures in the communities, believing that they must have been part of the ploy to get them out of the communities. In all, about nine houses were burnt penultimate week in the two communities.

The cultists, we learnt had attacked numerous people in the community including Messrs Joseph Mfiangh, Ataejit Dan and Isaiah Darius. Each of the victims were almost killed with the hand of one of them almost chopped off.

Ataejit, a business man from Asarama visited Inyongorong only to be attacked by the cultists. They tied him and threw him by the waterside. He was about drowning when an elder intervened by begging the cultists to spare.

Reacting, the paramount ruler of Iwoma, King Daniel Okikere Ibani VI, has described the activities of the cultists as retrogressive and cruel. King Ibani, who is also the Chairman of Asarama Divisional Council of Traditional Rulers, stated that if the cultists are not properly checked and contained immediately, they will drag Asarama District back to the days of incessant bloodbath carried out by cultists.

“There is an urgent need to get to the root of the recent uprising, especially as Andoni and non-Andoni people would be preparing to travel to their communities for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Moreover, our communities serve as a gateway to most Andoni communities, including the route to Opobo Town, the hometown of the Governor of Rivers State,” King Ibani said. He thanked the Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area for the steps he has taken so far to arrest the situation, calling on the Rivers State Government to also visit the communities to assess the extent of damage.