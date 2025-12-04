‘Communication is the Lifeline of Public Trust,’ Nsirim Tells Participants at Governance Workshop

…Urges LGAs to Emulate PHALGA Example

By Ken Asinobi

The Executive Director De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has opened a three-day strategic communication workshop in Port Harcourt with a call for transparent, people-centred governance.

Speaking at the event which had over a hundred participants, Nsirim emphasised that “communication is no longer an afterthought; it is the engine that drives trust between government and citizens.”

He praised the PHALGA Mayor, Sir Allwell Ihunda for approving the programme without hesitation, saying there were no bottlenecks, no delays.

While urging participants to fully engage, Nsirim added: “This is your chance to help reshape how government relates with its people,”. He encouraged other LGAs to emulate PHALGA’s commitment to staff development.

In his speech, Mayor Allwell Ihunda described the training as “timely and strategic,” noting rising public expectations for transparency.

Sir Ihunda, who was represented by Secretary of the Council, Engr. Dennis Ejekwu affirmed that effective communication is “a fundamental pillar of responsible leadership,” and stressed that the media is “not an adversary but a critical partner in development.”

The Mayor expressed confidence that the workshop would strengthen PHALGA’s information systems and insisted that the knowledge gained “must translate into improved service delivery and better communication systems.”

In his goodwill message, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State, Comrade Paul Bazia Nsane, cautioned against sensational communication that undermines public confidence, recalling that past narratives sometimes amounted to “powerless, striking, war, rivers of blood.”

He warned that “when communication goes wrong, people get scared, businesses relocate,” and urged officers to embrace two-way communication where officials “listen, explain, and never be combative.”

Nsane commended the initiative and encouraged its extension to all 23 LGAs.

Earlier, the lead resource person, Dr. Karibi George told participants they should consider themselves fortunate, noting that civil service training has been neglected and refresher courses are often inadequate.

Dr. Georgee, who bagged a presidential award as “Best PR Practitioner of the Year,” reminded them of their duty to the public interest, saying they must help PHALGA generate value and attract trust.

He urged participants not to treat the workshop as just another day out of the office and concluded with a prayer that “God bless us all.”