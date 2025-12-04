Salvation Army Holds Installation Service For Newly Appointed Divisional Leaders

By Joe Kalu

The Salvation Army, Rivers/Bayelsa Division over the weekend in Port Harcourt hosted an installation service for its newly appointed Divisional leaders, Majors Samuel and Grace Edung.

The ceremony was actually held on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at the divisional headquarters located at Aggrey Road, Port Harcourt.

The Salvation Army Territorial Commander & Territorial President Of Women’s Ministries, Commissioners Friday and Glory Ayanam jointedly officiated the event.

In their address, the Commissioners afirmed their confidence in the leadership of Majors Samuel and Grace Edung describing the appointments as a significant step towards strengthening the spiritual, social and administrative development of the Rivers/Bayelsa Division.

In a press interview the Territorial Commander, Commissioner Friday Ayanam said the church has much confidence on Majors Samuel and his wife Grace to take the division to the next level.

He disclosed further that they have an initial four year duration for their mandate to turn around the division in all ramifications and solicit for everyone’s support for them to succeed.

In his own reaction, Major Samuel Edung , the Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army, Rivers/Bayelsa Division, said he feels so delighted that the day has come and gone. “I also feel highly honoured that people came from far and near for my sake. I must tell you that the event has been great and wonderful”.

He added that his wife Grace has been a very supportive pillar for the mission. He promised that they shall do their best to create an impact in their new assignment.

Mr. Emem Samuel Edung, first son of the celebrants on behalf of his siblings in his reaction said they were elated at the promotion and installation of their parents to a higher calling.

He also expressed confidence on their ability, adding that they will not betray the confidence reposed in them. They also promised to always be supportive to them to enable them achieve set goal as they were born into the system.

Also speaking, the former Editor and Literally Secretary of the Salvation Army who was also the immediate past Deputy Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon (Dr) Amb. Angela Anthony Oju-Kienmie advised all Salvationists to take seriously the Territorial vision of growing deeper in God’s work and be committed to achieve set goals.

“I use this medium to humbly request that all citizens, no matter the country they come from should pray for all leaders across the world. We should love one another, live at peace with one another and make great impact”, she added.

The Planning Committee Chairman, Engr Obinna Joel Onyebuchi while thanking God for the success of the hilarious event, used the opportunity to appeal for cooperation to the church leadership for them to succeed in the onerous tasks ahead, confirming that there is much expectation on the new leadership of the Division. The Installation and Welcome Service featured rendition of special songs, hymns by the divisional songsters , Young People Singing Company of the Port Harcourt Central Corps, PHCC Timbrelists , as well as goodwill messages of encouragement from the members and National leaders of the church officially marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Division.