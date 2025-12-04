ECKANKAR Announces First Major Seminar Under New Living Master In Port Harcourt

In an exciting development for spiritual seekers, ECKANKAR – The Path of Spiritual Freedom has announced the 2025 African ECK Soul Adventure Seminar, marking the first major gathering under the newly appointed MAHANTA, Sri Doug Kunin.

A statement by Vincent Ochonma, Regional Vahana Team Leader (RVTL) said the seminar is expected to draw over 15,000 participants from Nigeria, across the African continent, and around the world.

He stated that this year’s seminar marks a significant milestone as it will be the first major international gathering under the new MAHANTA, the Living ECK Master, Sri Doug Kunin. Kunin received the Spiritual Mantle of leadership, known as the Rod of ECK Power, on October 22, 2025, signifying a continuation of an ancient spiritual lineage and the commencement of a new cycle.

“The mission of the MAHANTA is to guide individuals on their journey back to God,” said Regional ECK Spiritual Aide (RESA) for Central Africa and Mauritius, Armand Mpassy-Nzoumba, who will serve as the guest speaker for the seminar. The theme for this year’s event is “Spiritual Tools for Mastering Life’s Challenges,” ensuring a focus on personal development and spiritual growth.

“Participants can expect an enriching experience featuring music, drama, fellowship, talks, workshops, and roundtable discussions. ECKANKAR Nigeria is thrilled to host this inspiring event, which promises to foster love, healing, joy, and self-fulfillment.

“As a global spiritual teaching, ECKANKAR provides essential keys to achieving higher consciousness and accessing inner guidance, paving the way for spiritual mastery. The Temple of ECK in Port Harcourt serves as a radiant local beacon, akin to ECKANKAR’s spiritual home in Chanhassen, Minnesota. “These Temples of ECK stand as sacred sanctuaries, inviting truth seekers and lovers of God to gather and explore the teachings. Both ECKists and non-ECKists are encouraged to visit and engage with the divine presence”.