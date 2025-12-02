Culture Reborn: Obuah Hosts Most Colourful, Magnificent NCHAKA Festival Ever

By Jerry Needam

…Sets New Record As Ogba Nation Witnesses Grandest NCHAKA Festival in History

The ancient cultural heartbeat of the Ogba people pulsed with renewed vigour on Monday as Chief Bro. Felix Obuah, Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council and one of Ogba’s most celebrated sons, hosted what has now been described as the most spectacular NCHAKA Festival in the history of the Ogba ethnic nationality.

The event, held with unprecedented splendour and a massive turnout, transformed Ogba land into a vibrant stage of tradition, unity, and cultural pride.

The NCHAKA Festival — revered as the biggest and most symbolic celebration in Ogba heritage — marks the end of the traditional year and ushers the people into a new cycle of peace, gratitude, and communal renewal.

This year, under the vision and generosity of Chief Obuah, the festival reached a level of excellence never before witnessed.

Dignitaries from within and beyond Nigeria, the Traditional Council of Chiefs representing the revered Oba of Ogba land, and thousands of sons, daughters, friends, and well-wishers gathered to honour a culture rich in ancestral memory and spiritual significance.

For the Ogba people, NCHAKA is more than an event — it is a reaffirmation of identity, an expression of thanksgiving, and a moment for strengthening family and community bonds.

It celebrates harvest, reconciliation, and unity, while also handing down traditional values to younger generations.

Chief Obuah’s grand hosting this year amplified these values, ensuring that the cultural flame burns brighter than ever.

One of the festival’s most captivating highlights was the glamorous crowning of the King and Queen of NCHAKA — young cultural ambassadors who will champion Ogba heritage for the next year.

Their coronation symbolized a deeper push for youth involvement and cultural continuity.

With Monday’s celebration, Chief Felix Obuah, a one time Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who also served as Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, has etched his name in the golden pages of Ogba cultural history.

His commitment to preserving and elevating tradition was evident in every detail — from the elaborate displays of dance and music to the vibrant decorations and the overwhelming community participation.

As the drums fell silent and the people dispersed with hearts full of pride and joy, one message was clear: NCHAKA 2025 has set a new benchmark for cultural excellence in Ogba land. National Network Newspaper congratulates the great people of Ogba land for yet another triumphant celebration of heritage, unity, and tradition.